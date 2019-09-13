In honor of Lili Reinhart's 23rd birthday, Cole Sprouse pulled a major, PDA-heavy move on Instagram, as People noted. Cole Sprouse's birthday message for Lili Reinhart included a play right out of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's book. And that wasn't the only fun part of his birthday post.

Majorly over-the-top PDA moments seem to be on trend lately, with Sprouse and Reinhart being the latest celebrity couple to get in on the fun. On Friday, Sept. 13, the former Disney star posted four photo booth-style snaps that featured the couple sharing a hug and more than a few, cheeky kisses. He wrote the cutest caption to go along with the series of photos, writing, "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?"

Just like Mendes and Cabello before them, it's clear that Sprouse and Reinhart are not afraid to show the world just how much they care about one another. Not only is it a positively adorable display of their bond, but it also serves as a major way to shut down critics who have anything negative to say about their relationship (something that "Shawmila" would know a thing or two about dealing with, too).

This past summer, Reinhart and Sprouse dealt with somebig rumors about their relationship status. In July, sources reported that the couple had broken up, with E! News reporting that they supposedly "broke up earlier this summer," according to an insider. The same insider told the publication that the Riverdale stars were apparently "intentionally keeping their distance from the other." They also added, "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

Days after the reports made headlines (and, subsequently, broke Riverdale fans' hearts), Reinhart addressed the topic herself in a very bold way. On July 25, the Hustlers actor took to Instagram to share a joint W magazine cover featuring herself and Sprouse. But, it was the caption for the cover that caught everyone's attention. She wrote, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t." There's no denying that her message was a pretty clear sign of where they stood.

Most recently, in an interview with Covateur, published on Sept. 8, Reinhart made sure to make it clear that she and Sprouse were definitely still an item. When asked about whether she already had a plan for her Halloween costume, she confirmed to the publication that she was thinking of a costume, a joint one with her Riverdale co-star, that is. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole," she told the publication. "I don’t want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

From their upcoming Halloween couples costume to their major PDA moment on Instagram, it's safe to say that, despite any previous split rumors, Reinhart and Sprouse are still going strong today.