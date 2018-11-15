The Bachelor is gearing up for its next season and Colton Underwood's Bachelor poster has arrived. On Nov. 15, franchise host Chris Harrison tweeted out the poster for the next Bachelor's upcoming season, which shows Colton sharply dressed in front of a wall of roses. Oh, and there is a tagline. And the poster tagline reads, "What does he have to lose?"

Get it? Get it? Oh, boy. Lest anyone think Colton's season wasn't going to be full of allusions to his virginity, the poster sure makes it pretty clear that we won't be moving on from this topic anytime soon.

But hey, we shouldn't be that surprised. When Colton's virginity came up in a recent Extra interview, Harrison said, “The V card is still intact — will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know. I think it will be put to the test.”

The host of The Bachelor added,

“One thing I will also say about his virginity, it kind of became a cocktail joke and we are going to deal with that on the show and deal with why he is the way he is and why he’s chosen to be the way he is. ”

