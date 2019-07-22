If you were a '90s kid, there's a good chance that you felt sophisticated as heck when breaking into a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme chocolate bar — personally I felt like I was a grownup of the utmost taste and importance every time I had one. Well, now you can get the '90s classic in the most '90s of packaging — because Cookies 'n' Creme Go-Gurt is now a thing. Spotted by Instagrammer @CandyHunting, this may be a case of taking a very sophisticated product (Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme) and putting it in the least sophisticated of packages (Go-Gurt). It's a sort of weird combination — and I sort of love it.

"Go-Gurt has yet another collaboration with Hershey's on the market!" @CandyHunting's post explains. "They released Jolly Rancher flavors earlier this year, and here is a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme variety."

Although the product hasn't made its way to the Go-Gurt website yet, @CandyHunting found these at Meijer, and images are already available on sites like Instacart, meaning they should be out around the country — so make sure to keep your eyes out. Whether you still pack a lunchbox for work or you just like a creamy, chocolatey snack, this is a convenient way to do the trick. Bonus tip: Freeze these little guys for a sweet treat on a hot summer's day.

Go-Gurt may have been a childhood favorite, but these little on-the-go yogurts are very much still around. In fact, they've launched Go-Gurt Dunkers, which are basically just yogurt Dunkaroos, so there are a lot of ways to get your yogurt fix when you're out and about. But if you're all about the cookie 'n' creme flavor, there are obviously plenty of different ways to get that hit.

If you like a little twist on the classic flavor, then Baskin Robbins' Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos taste exactly like your favorite ice cream — for a cookie, cream, and mint hit all in one. Of course, I'm still living in awe of Carrot Cake Oreos, but that may just be my personal preference. If you want your cookie hit without all of the stress of chewing too much, you can get edible Oreo cookie dough (yes, you read that correctly), right at Sam's Club. Children today will never know how easy they have it, especially considering how many of us risked salmonella for a sweet, sweet bite of cookie dough when our parents weren't looking.

I personally like my cookies and creme heavier on the cream side — plus, this is one of the most exciting bits of news I've heard in a long time. I am thrilled to mention one important new development. There's a Cinnabon Cookie Frosting Sandwich. It exists. It is being tested at Pilot Flying J. You need to go to there.

Cookies and cream — or cookies 'n' creme, if you're fancy — is a classic flavor combination, so it's no surprise that it appears in all different forms, shapes, and sizes. Go-Gurt may or not be your vehicle of choice — if I remember the '90s commercials correctly, it's best eaten on a skateboard — but it certainly is a swift kick of nostalgia. Happy slurping!