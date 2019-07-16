Holy delicious heaven — the lord of cookies has returned. Oreos never cease to amaze me with their new and innovative flavor combinations. Now they've gone even further and teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to give us a cult-classic flavor in Oreo form. Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos are hitting shelves — and rumor has it that they are just as delicious as you would imagine them to be.

If you've previously enjoyed Mint Oreos, these are actually a totally different beast. Instagrammer @CandyHunting was treated to a sneak-peak of this delicious revelation and they insisted that the two flavors are very different. The Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos are very much based off of the ice cream and give you chocolate cookies with a layer of chocolate-flavored creme plus a layer of mint-flavored creme, and chocolate chips to boot. There's a lot happening in one little cookie.

"When I first heard of the flavor, I was concerned it would taste too similar to the preexisting Mint Oreos," their post says. "My concerns immediately vanished as soon as I opened the pack and smelled that distinctive mint chocolate chip ice cream scent emanating from the cookies. The cookies have a cool and refreshing mint flavor along with a creamy note and chocolate. They are spot-on mint chocolate chip ice cream. It's crazy! The cooling effect of the menthol in the mint also helps to evoke a sensation similar to the cold temperature of ice cream. It's minty, it's chocolatey, it's creamy, it's cool. It's exactly what mint chocolate chip ice cream should be." Damn, if that isn't a strong endorsement then I don't know what is.

Now, if this flavor sounds familiar, that's because rumors have been flying for months — and we knew the flavor would be out sometime this summer, we just weren't sure when. But now @CandyHunting confirms that they are hitting shelves, so keep your eyes very peeled. (One commenter said they saw them at Publix, so if there's one near you that may be a good place to start.)

Of course, it's not as though there's been a shortage of amazing Oreo updates recently — for essentially a mini cookie sandwich, they manage to come up with new and exciting ways to upgrade this humble model time after time. From the return of S'Mores Oreos — a fan favorite if there ever was one — to teaming up with everyone's favorite fantasy/murder-fest GOT for Game of Thrones Oreos, they had a pretty busy spring indeed.

There's also been edible Oreo cookie dough that's made an appearance at Sam's Club — which has to be my favorite new invention of the summer — and the U.K. has even seen Cadbury chocolate-coated Oreos, which promise an experience close to the divine.

I am 100% sure that Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos will be a huge hit. Why? Well, mint chocolate chip ice cream fans are... intense. They are a real ride-or-die bunch when it comes to their favorite ice cream flavor, in my opinion. (I mean, it's great... but so are a lot of other ice creams, am I right?) And Oreos are, well, Oreos, so there's no doubt that they will be incredibly popular. If Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos are as deliciously mint chocolate chip-y as they promise to be, then they're sure to be the ultimate summer treat.