What's better than boozy ice pops on a hot summer's day? How about boozy ice pops that are BOUGHT IN BULK — because that's now an option for you. Costco, the home of 20,000 rolls of toilet paper in a single pack and 400 pounds of loose cereal that you convince yourself that you need, now sells boozy ice pops. The Kirkland Signature Ready-to-Freeze Vodka Cocktails ice pops look absolutely delicious and perfect for August.

As the name suggests, they offer a vodka hit with a splash of summer flavor — and are ready for your freezer. They were spotted by Instagrammer @aleezma. Obviously, you have to be 21 or older to purchase and they are only available at Costco stores that sell alcohol, but they look refreshing as hell.

The pops come in a tub — the way all things should be sold — in three different flavors. In an 18-pack, you get a mix of Lime Drop, Watermelon Hibiscus, and Strawberry Freeze. I am all about that Lime Drop, but my guess is Watermelon Hibiscus is going to be the hit on Instagram because hipsters love them some hibiscus... for some reason. Just how boozy are these boozy pops? Each pop has an 8% ABV, so make sure to slurp responsibly — you'll be getting sunshine tipsy in no time. Costco never seems to stop giving us blissful moments.

Of course, Costco isn't the only place that you can get boozy pops. It may be the only place that you can get boozy pops alongside a 4,000 pack of coffee pods, but it's safe to say the boozy pops have been a bit of an on-trend hit this summer.

In fact, the most British of summer drinks — Pimm's — has been transformed into a frozen form, with Pimm's Ice Lollies being available in the U.K.. But there are plenty of American varieties you can get your hands on as well — everything from Cosmopolitans to Peach Bellinis are available in pop form. It makes sense — they're easy to transport, easy to eat, and they can cool you down on a hot summer's day. But, perhaps most importantly, they look great in pictures. Of course, if you don't find anything you like on the shelves, you can even make your own alcoholic popsicles with any flavors that you want — it's as easy as mixing and freezing.

If you really like your alcohol to come at you in frozen form, don't be afraid to think even bigger than boozy pops. You can get alcoholic Haagen-Dazs (in Canada, unfortunately) — and give your ice cream a spiked twist. If you're not heading up north, you can make yourself a milkshake with a little shot of something extra for a similarly decadent effect.

Costco has a special way of knowing and understanding your needs before you're even aware of them yourself. How else can you explain the 27-pound tub of macaroni and cheese? Did I know that I needed it? No, I did not. Do I know that I need it now that Costco has made it a reality? Absolutely I do. So it's no surprise that they've taken one of your biggest summer needs — boozy ice pops — and hit it out of the park. Time to get your Lime Drop, Watermelon Hibiscus, and Strawberry Freeze on.