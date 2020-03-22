One more celebrity is on the mend from COVID-19. Daniel Dae Kim's new coronavirus update included some good news, confirming that he is recovering from the illness. On Sunday, Kim posted a video updating fans on his experience with COVID-19 on Instagram, including information about the medications he was prescribed while he was ill and thanking fans for their ongoing support.

On Thursday, Kim confirmed he'd tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram. The actor, who is best known for his roles on Lost and Hawaii Five-0, returned home to Hawaii after shooting in New York City on the NBC series New Amsterdam shut down. Kim was asymptomatic on the flight, but noticed a scratchiness in his throat upon returning home. His symptoms worsened, including chest and body aches, as well as a fever. Kim went to a "drive-through testing facility that had just opened in Honolulu," while quarantining at home, and received a positive diagnosis a few days later.

"Hi everyone — yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," Kim wrote on Instagram at the time. "Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

Kim's update on Sunday was similarly informative but upbeat, confirming that most of his symptoms had passed. He captioned the video: "An update on my experience with COVID 19. Including the medicines that helped me recover."

The Lost star informed followers that he continued to quarantine at home and talked to a representative from the Hawaii Department of Health each day. He talked about the different medicine used to treat his illness and encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms to reach out to the CDC or their doctor. He revealed that hospitalization was not required in his case, and that he wouldn't be tested a second time in the interest of saving tests for those most ill. Additionally, Kim shared that his doctor has cleared him to rejoin his family on Monday after being self-quarantined several days (he'll still be sheltering at home like everyone else, but he won't have to keep his living quarters separate from his wife and children after he's no longer contagious).

In addition to providing a calm, rational perspective on the illness for fans, Kim spoke out against the new coronavirus-related racism toward Asian-Americans in his Instagram posts. "Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people," he said. "Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and inexcusable. Yes, I’m Asian, and yes I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America."

The actor added that "despite what some political leaders" want to call the virus that "the name-calling gets us nowhere." Kim added: "What matters is how best to take care of ourselves and one another."

