It's been ten years since they left Hogwarts, but Harry and Ron are still good friends all these years later. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Daniel Radcliffe revealed he he's "so happy" Rupert Grint has become a father, and that he texted his former Harry Potter costar after hearing the good news. On May 7, E! News confirmed that Grint and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed a baby girl, just about a month after news of Groome's pregnancy first broke.

After host Andy Cohen brought up Grint's big news, Radcliffe confirmed that he recently reached out to his old friend to congratulate him. "Yes, I texted him the other day. I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool," Radcliffe said. However, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star also noted that it was a shock to realize that he and Grint were no longer kids. "It's also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children, but we definitely are."

"It's weird for all of us," Cohen responded, to which Radcliffe laughed. "I'm sure it is. We're all a terrible yardstick for how old people are [now]," Radcliffe responded. "I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened."

Radcliffe's friends weren't the only one who struggled with the idea of the Harry Potter stars becoming grown-ups; in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grint revealed that "turning 30 felt strange" for him. "It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds," he said at the time.

However, Grint did add that, "I’d like to settle down and have kids soon," but that he likely wouldn't turn to Hogwarts for naming inspiration. "If I had a son, would I name him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not," he said. "And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Still, despite moving on from the Harry Potter franchise and entering new phases of their lives, the cast has remained friendly and supportive of one another. "There is a common bond between me, Rupert and Emma [Watson] that will never go away, and that’s lovely," Radcliffe told Esquire in 2018. While he admitted that the group don't "hang out all the time," they "will always meet and be excited to see one another."

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

"We are all off and busy and in far-flung corners of the world," he continued, "but as I said, if we see each other we would be friendly and excited to see each other, we just aren’t in each other’s orbit anymore." And yes, Radcliffe does still pay attention to his former costars' careers: "I’m rooting for everybody who was in Potter," he said in that same interview, later adding, "Alfie [Enoch], Matt Lewis, obviously Rupert, and Tom [Felton], all those guys, I get really excited about seeing all their new projects." Clearly, that support also extends to Grint's newest role: father.