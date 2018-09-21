The world may think he's dead, but Matt Murdock's Daredevil will be back soon — and with a vengeance. Netflix announced that the show would be back on Oct. 19 with a new Daredevil Season 3 teaser trailer. It has been two and half years since Season 2 of the Marvel series, and a lot has changed for Charlie Cox's superhero.

Daredevil Season 3 will pick up after The Defenders, which saw Matt defeat the Hand with the help of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand's Iron Fist. In the season finale, he seemingly died in the final battle alongside his resurrected ex-girlfriend Elektra. Fans have known that Matt is still alive thanks to a Defenders post-credits scene, but it's going to be a shock for the rest of New York City when Daredevil returns. And what will be even more shocking is Matt's new take on vigilantism.

As revealed in the new Season 3 teaser trailer, Daredevil is coming back to the New York City streets — and he doesn't have time for his Catholic guilt anymore. "You can suffocate evil. Starve it. Lock it behind bars," Matt says in the trailer. "But it will find a way to come back even stronger. There's only one true way to fight evil — to finish it for good. Let the devil out."

Netflix on YouTube

Daredevil's new merciless take on fighting crime is a sentiment he has already expressed. In an Iron Fist Season 2 post-credits scene teasing the upcoming season of Daredevil, Matt says in a confession booth, "I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is, I'd rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock."

The majority of New York City never knew that the blind lawyer Matt Murdock was the crime-fighting Daredevil, except for Foggy, Karen Page, and Claire Temple. And those three people are probably more anxious to see their friend Matt again than the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. However, this post credits scene and the new teaser suggests that Matt may not want to return to public life, believing he would be more effective as Daredevil if he doesn't have to worry about a day job — or maybe even a normal life. And that might mean that Matt will return to the city without telling his friends — who have already mourned his death — that he's alive.

Netflix on YouTube

Besides his career shift, his personal life is bound to change drastically too. Elektra and Stick are dead, but another person from his past is set to appear. As The Defenders teased, Matt will presumably heal under the supervision of a woman named Maggie, to be played by Joanne Whalley (The White Princess, Gossip Girl) in Season 3. Comic book readers know that Sister Maggie is actually Matt's mother. So if the Netflix show sticks to the comics, Matt's reunion with his mother could be one of the reasons for his change in perspective.

Another notable aspect to the new Daredevil teaser: the lack of his Daredevil suit. Matt spent two seasons perfecting the Daredevil suit that he was mocked for in The Defenders. But the Season 3 teaser shows that now he's back to basics with a simple black uniform, complete with a head and eye covering. Because apparently, a suit is no longer necessary for this rebooted, ruthless version of Daredevil.

It certainly looks like Matt Murdock will be going through an identity crisis in Daredevil Season 3. And while this shift might be bad for Matt's God-fearing soul, it will be far worse for the criminals of New York City.