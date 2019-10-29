David Harbour & Lily Allen Are Instagram Official With Their New Disney Photo

While David Harbour and Lily Allen's recent tour-de-PDA pretty much confirmed what everyone already assumed, now there's definitely no denying it: Harbour and Allen's relationship is Instagram official. The couple's big social media debut came in the form of a photo from The Most Magical Place on Earth. (Bustle previously reached out to Harbour and Allen's reps about dating reports, but did not hear back.)

On Monday, the Stranger Things star posted a picture of himself with Allen at Disney's Magic Kingdom, and even though you can't see the singer's face, it's pretty obvious it's her — especially since he tagged her. In the spirit of Halloween being around the corner, the pair wore costumes for the occasion and visited the theme park dressed as royalty. Harbour's caption made it clear he and Allen went as a prince and a princess, but the Stranger Things star was also kind of giving off werewolf-dad-in-a-half-cape vibes.

"The prince, princess and the parking lot," Harbor wrote. "That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park. Go on, fight me," he joked.

Harbour and Allen were first spotted out together in London in early August, but their casual hang around her hometown seemed pretty platonic at the time (primarily due to their lack of PDA). By October, however, things took a more romantic turn, which became abundantly clear after Harbour hosted Saturday Night Live on the 12th.

First, there was the fact that Allen accompanied Harbour and his dad to the SNL afterparty. Then, SNL writer Streeter Seidell revealed on Twitter that Allen had been involved in coming up with the concept for Harbour's "Grouch" digital short. The icing on the cake came via Allen's Instagram Story the day after the show, as she shared a screenshot of Harbour's buff muscles from the cycling class skit and wrote "mine" across one of his arms.

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair was also snapped kissing on the street in New York following SNL that Sunday, which pretty much proved that they were a couple (although neither one of the stars has verbally addressed their relationship status yet). Since then, more PDA has followed (see: the Oct. 18 Knicks game in the photo above).

Prior to Allen, Harbour dated actor Alison Sudol from January 2018 to around July 2019. Allen, for her part, was most recently seeing MC Meridian Dan, but they reportedly broke up back in January after three years together. The singer shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper — they split in 2016, and their divorce was finalized last summer — but it's unclear whether she's introduced her kids to Harbour just yet.