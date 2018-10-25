At this point, it's basically a fact that Hocus Pocus is the best Halloween movie out there. It's entertaining, it features an excellent cast, it has a great storyline that somehow never gets boring, it's spooky but not too scary at all, and it will make you laugh. It's also full of all the old-school Halloween stuff that we all know and love. It's just a fun movie to watch, no matter how many times you've already seen it - and that's really hard to come by! The film is also incredibly quotable, with many of the lines becoming truly iconic movie quotes, ones that can also describe the whole feeling of Halloween. So if you want to make your social media profile really stand out, use some Hocus Pocus quotes as Instagram captions for your Halloween photos.

Not only will these quotes work perfectly with a Halloween-themed photo, but they'll also score you major points with most of your followers. Again, everyone loves this movie, so everyone loves a good reference to this movie. Sometimes an iconic film quote is so much better than a punny caption or something really long and heartfelt, especially when it's about a holiday. This is a cute way to show off your love of the movie and to step up your Instagram game.

Now the only problem is picking just one quote to use - so you know what? Post as many pictures as you want to use up all of the caption ideas below. We fully support you!

1 "Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" - Winifred Sanderson Giphy

2 "It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!" - Max Giphy

3 "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." - Winifred Sanderson Giphy

4 "My lucky rat tail!!" - Sarah Sanderson Giphy

5 "A virgin lit the candle." - Dani Giphy

6 "I smell... children." - Mary Sanderson Giphy

7 “You know I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one… on toast!” - Winifred Sanderson Giphy

8 “Bubble, bubble, I’m in trouble.” — Bus driver Giphy

9 “It’s a full moon tonight. That’s when all the weirdos are out.” — Dani Giphy

10 "I am beautiful! Boys will LOVE me!" -- Sarah Sanderson Giphy

11 "Use iodized salt to ward off witches, zombies, and old boyfriends." -- Allison Giphy

12 "Twist the bones and bend the back, give him fur, black as black." Giphy