Natasha Romanoff is fighting with her family in the first official Black Widow trailer. No, not the Avengers, but her Russian family, who are finally introduced to the MCU. Most notably, David Harbour's Red Guardian makes his Black Widow trailer debut. And he's giving off some major BDE: Big Dad Energy.

When the Black Widow trailer dropped on Tuesday (Dec. 3), it gave Black Widow fans a chance to revisit her early beginnings in Russia. As fans saw in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, this is where Natasha trained to become a Black Widow. This stand-alone film, which isn't an origin story, picks up after Captain America: Civil War when the Avengers were definitely on a break after Iron Man and Cap's snowy quarrel. During that time, the trailer reveals, Natasha, played by Scarlett Johansson, headed home to her motherland in hopes to take care of some "unfinished business." "I've lived a lot of lives," she says. "But I'm done running from my past."

To right her past wrongs, she's going to need to find her fellow Black Widows like her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). But, it's Harbour's Russian superhero Red Guardian that adds a little comic relief to the new trailer. Harbour is the patriarch, who is excited to have the family back together again. He's also a "Marxist Santa Claus" who "is coming to kick your ass in May," according to Harbour's Instagram post about the trailer.

Really, though, the Red Guardian is just excited to don that red suit again. "Still fits," he excitedly says in the trailer. Though, not everyone in his family agrees. "You got fat," mother figure Melina, played by Rachel Weisz, fires back.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Don't worry, though, a too tight suit isn't going to stop Alexei from getting in on the action. While Red Guardian appears to be an ally to Black Widow, Harbour has previously teased that there is more to his superhero than might meet the eye. "That's one of the things I really like about this character," Harbour told Comicbook.com back in July. "There's an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he's the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him."

Some Stranger Things fans on Twitter, though, think that this Black Widow trailer is actually proof that the presumed dead Hopper is really the American that the Russians speak of in the end credits of Season 3. "Found Hopper in Russia," user @AwesomeEmergency tweeted after the trailer dropped. While another named @TreyH0012 joked, "Hopper really left Eleven all alone to go join Natasha in the MCU."

While Hopper's fate is still up in the air, fans can still enjoy Harbour's dad bod glory when Black Widow hits theaters in May 2020.