Another holiday breakup has hit Hollywood. Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson split after about a month of dating, People confirmed on Saturday, Dec. 21. A source explained to the magazine that the singer is "concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God." The insider also added that the musician is "excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

Lovato reportedly first confirmed her breakup with the model during a private Instagram exchange with a fan on Dec. 20. "Please don't go after him," she wrote after the fan offered love and support in a DM. "He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos." Lovato added that "breakups are hard for both parties involved," but she's "okay" because "God is on my side."

The former couple made their relationship social media official on Nov. 14. "My [heart]…" she captioned the black-and-white selfie of Wilson giving her a kiss on the cheek. Wilson also shared the photo on his own Instagram, writing, "My love." (Both have since deleted their post.) Days later, Lovato and Wilson had their first public outing as a couple during a hike in Los Angeles, and, most recently, they held hands during a Disneyland date, as noted by People.

Prior to her relationship with Wilson, Lovato had been casually dating Mike Johnson, whom she'd become a fan of while he competed on Hannah's season of ABC's The Bachelorette earlier this year. A source told People in September that Johnson and Lovato were "having fun and getting to know each other." Then, during a Sept. 29 interview on Ben Higgins and Austin Wilso's Almost Famous podcast, he admitted they'd gone on more than one date and Lovato "kisses really well."

After that interview, the Bachelor Nation star was much more reluctant to discuss their potential romance — both during an Oct. 14 appearance on GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, and again during an Oct. 23 interview on Power 105's The Breakfast Club — leading some to believe the pair may have split. Those rumors were confirmed, of course, when Lovato and Wilson announced they were dating the following month.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as the work she is now focused on, Lovato teased new music on Dec. 4, posting a black square on Instagram with the caption, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." Wilson commented on her post with three red heart emojis. The potential upcoming project will be the "Sober" singer's first solo release since she left rehab in Nov. 2018.

Lovato seems to have much to look forward to in the new year — single or not.