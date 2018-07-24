Demi Lovato Was Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital Following A Possible Overdose

While details have yet to be confirmed, TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 24 for what they claim is an apparent overdose. According to TMZ, their sources are claiming that the singer is currently being treated after reportedly being transported from Hollywood Hills in the early afternoon. Their story also states, "We do not know her condition." Us Weekly also reported that they confirmed the hospitalization news with police. (Bustle reached out to Lovato's reps and manager for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

UPDATE, 4:58 p.m. EST: According to People, a source claimed that Lovato is currently "okay and stable."

EARLIER: Bustle contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, who could not confirm anyone's identity or medical conditions, but did confirm responding to a medical emergency at Laurel View Drive, which is located in the Hollywood Hills. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is where Lovato's home is reportedly located. The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to Bustle that they transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital from that address, but could not confirm the identity, due to privacy laws.

Over the years, Lovato has been very open about her struggles with addiction and mental health, especially in her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, released last fall. This past March, she celebrated six years of sobriety, marking the occasion with a post on Twitter. But in late June, Lovato released a song called "Sober," where the lyrics appear to reference relapsing. She sings, "I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore." The song concludes with heartbreaking lyrics: "I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention / I'm sorry to myself." (Upon the song's release, Bustle reached out to her reps for comment, but did not hear back.)

While the lyrics were filled with apologies, Lovato's fans continued to have her back, tweeting messages of support for the singer and the track itself. The same can be said of the news of her reported hospitalization — fans have been flooding social media with messages of love using the hashtag #PrayForDemi.

In addition to the response from fans, Ariana Grande tweeted a succinct, yet supportive message on Tuesday afternoon. She simply wrote, "i love u @ddlovato." On top of that, so many other people in Hollywood, especially fellow members of the music industry, also voiced love for Lovato. And one especially touching tweet came from Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, who wrote about looking up to Lovato when she was 14 years old, because of the singer's openness about mental health. "Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate," Reinhart wrote.

A common theme among the outpouring of tweets is that Lovato is surrounded by a community of loving fans and artists. And while we all wait for more answers, there are so many people rooting for her recovery and wishing her the best.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

Additional reporting by Mallory Carra.