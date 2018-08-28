No need to pinch yourself, Denise Richards really did join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That being said, if this photo of Denise Richards seemingly on the RHOBH set proves anything, it is that Season 9 will never not feel like a dream. Over the weekend, the Starship Troopers actor posted a photo someone took of her getting her hair and makeup done in front of a green screen. “#bts here we go…” Richards wrote. “gonna be a fun ride hair @carlitos_hair make up @joannaschlip.”

Ah, the great reality program rite of passage that is sitting in front of a green screen, delivering some pithy commentary in front of the camera, and waiting to see what backplate gets added in later. Lots of Bravo reality shows use a green screen for talking heads, and it looks like the new Bravolebrity has already begun recording her talking head segments.

Richards does not explicitly reference RHOBH, talking heads, or diamond emojis in the caption, but she does say something about “a fun ride.” Please keep that in mind. And now please consider what the newest Beverly Hills Housewife said when she appeared on Access Hollywood Live earlier this month:

“I am [ready for RHOBH]. I’ve been a fan of the show, Lisa Rinna’s a very good friend of mine. So yeah, I think it’ll be a fun ride. Something completely different. I’m excited actually about it.”

Well, well, well. There's that phrase again. Consider this case as closed as Hollywood Blvd. on Academy Awards weekend. Just a few weeks after she confirmed to the planet that she will hold a diamond in the Season 9 opening credits, Richards is already filming talking heads for “a fun ride,” aka her first season on RHOBH.

And is this picture ever worth a thousand words. It’s worth a thousand pairs of $25,000 sunglasses. It’s worth a thousand stuffed bunny toys wrapped in cellophane. It’s worth a thousand freshly snapped olive branches. It’s worth a thousand burgers from the Fatburger truck. That popped hip, that look, that propped up arm — Richards really brings it to this talking head session. And we haven't even heard the actual talking heads. If this is a sign for what's to come, her RHOBH performance is going to be out of this world. (It’s been said a billion times and it’ll probably be said a billion more times, but wow, what an addition to RHOBH Season 9.

On Aug. 8, the Denise Richards: It’s Complicated star confirmed she’s returning to reality TV. Richards said in a statement to People,

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show. I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!”

With that, it was off to the races. Shortly after she announced she is now part of the RHOBH cast, Richards went to the Bahamas with RHOBH veterans Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, and Camille Grammer.

Alas, new seasons of RHOBH usually don't premiere until November or December, so it will be a few months before we actually get to see Denise Richards bring her Denise Richards magic to the Beverly Hills edition of Bravo's flagship series. Until then, go ahead and wrap the RHOBH cast's IG posts around your heart like a diaper on a baby pig.