Friday was an exciting day for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as they announced their fourth child's arrival into the world. Details about Kardashian's new baby are scarce so far, but she has already revealed that her second son looks just like one of his older siblings.

"He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's tweet came shortly after she confirmed that the couple's surrogate had given birth. "He's here and he's perfect!," Kardashian tweeted of the newest family addition.

Kardashian and West haven't shared their newborn son's name yet, nor have they posted any photos of the baby. But from Kardashian's emoji and exclamation point use in her tweets, it looks like they're already in love with the new tot.

There's one name possibility that fans can rule out from guessing, too. Kardashian and West won't choose a "direction" name (like North) to name their fourth child, she told Vogue last month. So "South West" definitely won't be the baby's name. That still leaves plenty of possibility for what they will name the baby, though, and it's possible they've chosen their son's name already.

Of course, the lack of information about the newborn isn't stopping fans from creating memes about Kardashian and West's new baby. Some fans had pretty creative name suggestions, too, including "Fourth West," which just happens to rhyme with their first child's name.

Fans have been on high alert for confirmation of the baby's birth after Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Thursday night that her sister's surrogate was in labor. She shared the news while taping an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that Kim couldn't join the rest of the family at the taping because she was at the hospital with the surrogate. Even Kris Jenner didn't know the surrogate was in labor until Kourtney joined her on the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Kardashian talked about using a surrogate for her fourth child, and what the process was like this time around. (She and West also used a surrogate for their third child, Chicago.)

"I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship... I feel really calm and at ease," Kardashian told ET. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

And while Kardashian and West are keeping most of the details about the baby's arrival to themselves so far, it sounds like their son was welcomed into the world surrounded by plenty of love.

More to come...