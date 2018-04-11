The Kardashian-Jenner family is staying mum regarding the rumors involving Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and that includes her eldest sisters. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian haven't responded to the cheating rumors yet, but they continue to post pictures from their luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation from last week. If you scroll through their Instagrams, they've been sharing a lot of photos — and they look like they had the time of their lives.

Even though they returned from the tropical islands on Saturday, April 7, according to People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars keep sharing photos from their travels. On Wednesday, they both shared similar Instagrams featuring each other lounging in their swimsuits and sporting sunglasses. Kourtney used the caption: "you got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes [green turtle emoji]".

As for Kim, she wrote, "Okuuuuurrrr", which may or may not be in support of Khloé. The 33-year-old Revenge Body host is known for saying, "Okurrrr." Maybe this is Kim's way of showing Khloé — and their fans — they do have her back. Kim and Kourtney have faced criticism for being on vacation during a troubling time for their younger sister. However, both People and Us Weekly reported the reality stars are back home — and have been for a few days.

The Kardashian-Jenners show up when their family members need it most. Kim and Kourtney aren't going to just be hanging out and tanning when Khloé is reportedly hurting. Also, the public doesn't have all of the details regarding Khloé and Thompson's situation, so let's not jump to conclusions about the family not responding or being there for Khloé, whether they are on vacation or not.

If you haven't heard, on April 10, TMZ posted a video involving a man appearing to be Thompson and two other women in Washington D.C. at a hookah lounge. TMZ also noted this video footage was recorded on Oct. 7, 2017. In the video, the man is seen kissing one of the women and then the other women appears to pull the man toward her breasts. Near the end of the video, it looks like one of the women puts her hand on the man's crotch, too. Bustle reached out to both Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent about the video, but did not receive an immediate response.

Not long before this, the Daily Mail shared a grainy video, which the outlet reports is Thompson kissing another woman, who isn't Khloé, in New York City last weekend.

TMZ also reported Wednesday Khloé is experiencing early contractions. Apparently, Kris Jenner even flew to Cleveland, where her daughter is set to give birth, and Kim, along with other family members, are reportedly heading to Ohio on Thursday and Friday. (Bustle reached out to reps for Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

If you think Kim, Kourtney, their mom, or anyone else from Khloé's immediate family is going to comment on the cheating rumors, don't hold your breath.

As Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2017, "I’m going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats, and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one so for the safety of my life —" DeGeneres interrupted, "…So you don’t speak for other people?" To that, Kim replied, "We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for ourselves so I will speak about myself and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have."

So, Kim and Kourtney's mouths are closed (for now) and they will probably just keep posting pictures from their glorious travels and whatever else is going on in their daily lives.