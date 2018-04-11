There have been many headlines surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lately and here is another report to add to the mix. According to TMZ, Khloé Kardashian is experiencing early contractions. Does this mean Khloé Kardashian is in labor? Nothing has been confirmed, but sources told TMZ Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland (where Tristan Thompson lives and Kardashian is giving birth) Wednesday morning. Kim Kardashian and other family members are reportedly flying into Ohio to be with Kardashian on Thursday and Friday. (Bustle reached out to reps for Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

This news comes on the heels of reports Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian. On Tuesday, TMZ released a video of what appeared to be the NBA star with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. The video is in black and white and is grainy, so it's hard to tell if it's truly Thompson. Either way, the video shows a man sitting with two women, he kisses one of them, and then the other women appears to pull the man toward her breasts. The one woman also seems to put her hand on the man's crotch.

TMZ also reported this particular video surveillance footage was recorded on Oct. 7, 2017. Bustle reached out to both Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent about the video, but did not receive an immediate response.

Before TMZ's shocking report, The Daily Mail also shared a grainy video on April 10 of what the outlet claimed to be Thompson kissing another woman who clearly wasn't Kardashian in New York City last weekend.

Just on April 9, Kardashian shared a photo of herself and Thompson kissing on Instagram with the caption: "We are ready whenever you are little mama," referring to their soon-to-be born daughter.

More to come...