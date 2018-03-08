Disney Princess Wine Glasses Are Here & Every ‘90s Baby Needs One Immediately

Remember how a few years ago, the internet couldn’t get enough of the artistic trend that saw illustrators and cartoonists re-imaginging the Disney princesses in every conceivable way? Well, these days, we seem to have transferred that interest onto Disney princess merchandise — and these Disney princess wine glasses are the internet’s latest favorite obsession. To be fair, the draw of these particular items is understandable; they combine the delight of childhood nostalgia with the fun of adulthood. Who says princesses are just for kids?

The glasses in question come from ASOS; they’re available as a pack of two, with one featuring Belle and the other featuring Cinderella. TheBelle glass depicts Her Royal Bookishness on the front with the words “Tale as Old as Time” on the back; meanwhile, the Cinderella glass has Little Miss Glass Slipper on the front with “She Will Go to the Ball” written on the back. (The “She”and “Ball” are both written in pale blue; as such, the letters are a little hard to see in the product images. If you look really closely, though, they’re there — and they’re written in whimsical cursive, to boot.) Both Belle and Cindy are striking magnificently sassy poses; I especially appreciate the fact that Cinderella looks a little bit like she’s getting her Singin’ in the Rain on, albeit under a stream of rosé instead of, y’know, rain.

The pair of glasses retails for $24 — and if you want them, my sense is you’ll need to act fast, because at the rate this particular viral tide is moving, they’re going to be snapped up pretty quickly.

But fear not! There are plenty of Disney-inspired alternatives out there — if you know where to look. What’s more, a lot of them are wonderfully creative (and, of course, they feature more than just two of the pantheon of Disney royalty). Here are some other options if you don’t manage to get your hands on the ASOS set: