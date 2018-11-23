Have you been dreaming of running away to Disneyland? Excellent news: Disneyland is having a big sale on tickets for 2019 right now — so if a trip to Anaheim, Calif. is in the cards for you in the near future, listen up. With some sale options coming out to as little as $47.80 per day of a multi-day visit to Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure, you won’t to miss this.

First things first: Even though the sale prices are pretty great, they’re still not cheap. The discounts are only good for three-, four-, and five-day tickets, not single-day passes; what’s more, the least expensive ticket is $210, so if you’re taking a family of four to the parks, you’re looking at a bare minimum of $840. They are, however, cheap for Disneyland — especially when you look at the costs per day compared to the costs of typical single-day tickets. A one-day pass to Disneyland can run anywhere between $97 for a single-park ticket on “Value” days (usually weekdays) to $185 for a Park Hopper pass on “Peak” days (think major holidays, in-demand weekends, etc.) — and when you do the math on the sale prices, they average out to much, much less per day than that.

The sale priced tickets include pretty much everything they usually do at full price: Admission to the parks for three to five days, with the option to choose tickets that allow you to visit one park per day or tickets that allow you to visit both parks on the same day, as well as Magic Morning admission on one day. Magic Mornings allow you to enter the park of your choice prior to its official opening time; not all areas of the parks will necessarily be open during Magic Mornings, and some rides and attractions may not be up and running for the day yet — but they can still be a good way to experience some of your favorite Disneyland highlights before the crowds get too bad. It’s a perk that’s usually limited to folks staying at Disneyland’s own resort hotels or people with tickets good for three or more days. Also worth noting is that tickets purchased directly at Disneyland’s physical, onsite ticket booth aren’t eligible for Magic Mornings.

The optional MaxPass upgrade is available as part of the sale, too, although the cost of this add-on is the same per day as it always is — that is, the MaxPass itself isn’t discounted. For $10 per day — so, $30 total for a three-day ticket, $40 total for a four-day one, and $50 total for a five-day one — the MaxPass lets you download and save any Disney PhotoPass photos you may have had taken on that day, as well as allow you to reserve FASTPASSES for in-demand attractions from your phone via the Disneyland app while you’re inside the parks. Personally, I don’t consider the PhotoPass downloads enough of an incentive to get the MaxPass — but I am absolutely intrigued by the idea of being able to reserve FASTPASSES from you phone. Not having to physically visit the attraction in question just to get your FASTPASS for it will certainly cut down on the number of times you have to crisscross the park, leaving a heck of a lot more time for, y’know, actual fun.

The nitty-gritty: The sale tickets are purchasable from Nov. 20, 2018 through May 18, 2019, and they’re good for use starting on Jan. 7, 2019. April 14 through April 22, 2019 are blackout dates, though, so if you buy your tickets as part of this sale, you can’t use ‘em on those days. Whenever you choose to use them, they expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 23, 2019 — whichever comes first. Also, ticket and MaxPasses are nonrefundable; nor can they be added online as part of a vacation package.

Here are all of the ticket options included in the sale, how the sale prices compare with the regular ones, and how much you’ll save each day:

One Park Per Day Tickets:

3-Day, 1-Park Per Day

Regular price: $280 ($93.33 per day); with MaxPass, $310 ($103.33 per day).

$280 ($93.33 per day); with MaxPass, $310 ($103.33 per day). Sale price: $210 ($70 per day); with MaxPass, $240 ($80 per day).

$210 ($70 per day); with MaxPass, $240 ($80 per day). Savings per day: $23.33.

4-Day, 1-Park Per Day

Regular price: $305 ($76.25 per day); with MaxPass, $345 ($86.25 per day).

$305 ($76.25 per day); with MaxPass, $345 ($86.25 per day). Sale price: $229 ($57.25 per day); with MaxPass, $269 ($67.25 per day).

$229 ($57.25 per day); with MaxPass, $269 ($67.25 per day). Savings per day: $19.

5-Day, 1-Park Per Day

Regular price: $320 ($64 per day); with MaxPass, $370 ($74 per day).

$320 ($64 per day); with MaxPass, $370 ($74 per day). Sale price: $239 ($47.80 per day); with MaxPass, $289 ($57.80 per day).

$239 ($47.80 per day); with MaxPass, $289 ($57.80 per day). Savings per day: $16.20.

Park Hopper Tickets:

3-Day, Park Hopper

Regular price: $330 ($110 per day); with MaxPass, $360 ($120 per day).

$330 ($110 per day); with MaxPass, $360 ($120 per day). Sale price: $260 ($86.66 per day); with MaxPass, $290 ($96.66 per day).

$260 ($86.66 per day); with MaxPass, $290 ($96.66 per day). Savings per day: $23.34.

4-Day, Park Hopper

Regular price: $355 ($88.75 per day); with MaxPass, $395 ($98.75 per day).

$355 ($88.75 per day); with MaxPass, $395 ($98.75 per day). Sale price: $279 ($69.75 per day); with MaxPass, $319 ($79.75 per day).

$279 ($69.75 per day); with MaxPass, $319 ($79.75 per day). Savings per day: $19.

5-Day, Park Hopper

Regular price: $370 ($74 per day); with MaxPass, $420 ($84 per day).

$370 ($74 per day); with MaxPass, $420 ($84 per day). Sale price: $289 ($57.80); with MaxPass, $339 ($67.80 per day).

$289 ($57.80); with MaxPass, $339 ($67.80 per day). Savings per day: $16.20.

Some Useful Information:

If you’re looking for the lowest price per day: The five-day, one-park per day ticket without MaxPass is the way to go. At just $47.80 per day, this ticket’s sale price comes in the lowest by that metric.

The five-day, one-park per day ticket without MaxPass is the way to go. At just $47.80 per day, this ticket’s sale price comes in the lowest by that metric. If you’re looking for the greatest savings per day: Any of the three-day tickets — either one-park per day or Park Hopper, and with or without MaxPass — will fit the bill. You’ll save around $23.33 per day with these options.

Any of the three-day tickets — either one-park per day or Park Hopper, and with or without MaxPass — will fit the bill. You’ll save around $23.33 per day with these options. If you’re looking for the lowest cost overall: Go for the three-day, one-park per day ticket without MaxPass. At $210, it’s the cheapest ticket on offer.

Go for the three-day, one-park per day ticket without MaxPass. At $210, it’s the cheapest ticket on offer. If you’re looking for the greatest savings overall: The five-day options are what you want. Whether you get them as one-park per day or Park Hopper, and whether you get them with or without MaxPass, you’ll save $81 total on the sale prices per ticket from their regular costs.

Find out more about the sale options, including every single detail you could possibly want to know about what they do and don’t include, head over to Disneyland’s website. Happy travels!