Our childhood dreams already came true when the internet learned Disneyland was opening up Alien Pizza Planet where the now-defunct Redd Rocket's Pizza Port used to be, but now I'm going to tell you something that's really going to make you pee your pants in excitement: Alien Pizza Planet at Disney has a pickle pizza (okay, a "cheeseburger pizza") that looks out of this world (get it? out of this world? aliens? bah!) and I suddenly forgot I don't really like meat. Let's cut to the chase: what kind of toppings are we talking about here?

According to the Disneyland website, this little slice of heaven has a sesame seed crust, is smothered in ketchup, mustard, and pizza sauce, and comes topped with American and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, a beef patty, their house-made burger sauce, and — wait for it — pickles. PICKLES. Because... why not? Our pickle obsession just hit a nine out of 10 on the pickleometer. All of your wildest food dreams can come true for just $8.49 a slice, but I'm probably just going to hand them a Hamilton and tell them to keep the change because this is the best day of my adult life.

Look at this. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful? I'm not crying. I just have something in my eye, okay?

Since the beginning of time, humankind has been asking one question: "Should we have pizza or burgers for dinner?" Nevermore. Nevermore. Pizza Planet combines the best of both worlds, heartburn be damned.

We first heard about Disneyland's Alien Pizza Planet, which is opening in Tomorrowland, about a month back. The opening of Pizza Planet happened just in time for Pixar Fest, which is exactly what it sounds like — a giant celebration of Pixar from park to park — happening until September 3. They've got parades. They've got a film festival. They've got costumed characters. They've got a Finding Nemo submarine adventure.

THEY'VE GOT CHEESEBURGER PIZZA.

If snacks are at the forefront of your mind (that would be me), Pixar Fest's delicious eats don't end there. Not by a long shot. Stop and rest your feet while enjoying a churro or 12, in all their sugary goodness — and apparently, they have carrot cake? (SIGN ME UP.) Chow down on turkey legs and buttered corn on the cob at Edelweiss Snacks, because this satisfies two of the most important food groups. Finish off with dessert and inhale a sundae in a waffle cup at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, or go the extra mile and get a giant, greasy, amazing, Mickey-shaped pretzel.

And can we please talk about those adorable alien macarons that I would love to sink my fangs into? Part of me feels kind of guilty about it, though. I mean... look at his face.

How about these funnel cake fries, eh? Who needs potatoes?! Cake fries topped with a dollop of whipped cream and... and... and... are those Fruity Pebbles???????

This is going to be the end of me: an enormous bread snack the size of my head and yes, I would definitely finish the entire thing in one sitting. Don't you judge me.

I get that Pixar Fest is supposed to be about the movies and stuff, blah blah blah. But the food! Over the top? Sure. Overpriced? Likely. Do we care? All together now: NOOOOOOOOOOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE.

Head to Pixar Fest before it closes up shop, and note Alien Pizza Planet looks to be a temporary thing as well — although a gal can hope it'll end up being permanent, because cheeseburger pizza.