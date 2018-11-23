Excellent news for anyone who has a Disney enthusiast who also loves spending time in the kitchen on their holiday shopping list this year: Disney’s online store, shopDisney, dropped tons of Black Friday deals on kitchenware today, and each item is cuter than the last — or cooler, or more badass, or just plain more fun. It all depends on which characters and franchises you dig the most — but either way, there’s a little something here for everyone. Heck, and yes.

Today is far from the first day of shopDisney’s Black Friday sales; indeed, sales on select items have been going on all week. However, the previous discounts we’ve seen so far have been small potatoes compared with the massive price reductions that dropped today — tons of which apply to the most nostalgia-inducing of supplies for your kitchen you can imagine.

The bad news is that some of the discounts only happen when you enter the code AMAZING at checkout. In these cases, inputting the code at the appropriate time will take 20 percent off eligible item — but if you forget to add the code before completing checkout, you’ll lose out on the savings. But there’s good news about that code in the form of a bonus, too: Using AMAZING on many items that are already discounted knocks an additional 20 percent off the sale price of those items — meaning that in some cases, your discount will be even bigger than the sale price for which said items are listed.

Here are 15 of the best Disney-themed kitchen items currently on sale:

1. Mickey Apron And Oven Mitt Set

2. Mickey Prep Bowls

3. Iron Man Spoon And Spatula

4. Frozen Waffle Maker

5. The Nightmare Before Christmas Chopping Board

6. Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set

7. Disney Princess Baking Set

8. Lumiere Serving Plate

Lumiere Serving Plate $39.95 $31.96 shopDisney You’ve got to serve your grey stuff on SOMETHING, right? The code AMAZING nets you 20 percent off this amazing serving platter.

9. “Tears Of Unfortunate Souls” Wine Glass

10. Mickey Kitchen Towels

11. Death Star Cheese Board

Death Star Cheese Board and Tools Set $49.95 $39.96 shopDisney There are a lot of cheese boards on sale right now, so if this one doesn’t float your boat, don’t worry; you’ve got options — even if I, personally, will never understand how this particular cheese board could ever NOT float anyone’s proverbial boat. Get it for 20 percent off with the code AMAZING.

12. Walt Disney World Mini Glass Set

13. Mickey Breakfast Molds

14. Spider-Man Measuring Cup

Spider-Man Measuring Cup $12.95 $6 shopDisney The best part about this measuring cup is that Spidey himself stares out at you from the bottom of the thing. It’s a little weird — I have no idea why Spider-Man would need to be keeping such a close eye on my baking habits — but I kind of love it all the same.

15. Pixar-Themed Slow Cooker

All of this, by the way, is just a teeny, tiny selection of the goods on sale for Black Friday at shopDisney right now. Check out everything — and I do mean everything — here; make sure you read the listings carefully to find out whether or not you need to use the code AMAZING to get the discount. And, hey, guess what? If you don’t need the code, you can use a different one to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some holiday shopping to do…