Disney's Black Friday 2018 Deals On Kitchenware Are Too Good To Miss
Excellent news for anyone who has a Disney enthusiast who also loves spending time in the kitchen on their holiday shopping list this year: Disney’s online store, shopDisney, dropped tons of Black Friday deals on kitchenware today, and each item is cuter than the last — or cooler, or more badass, or just plain more fun. It all depends on which characters and franchises you dig the most — but either way, there’s a little something here for everyone. Heck, and yes.
Today is far from the first day of shopDisney’s Black Friday sales; indeed, sales on select items have been going on all week. However, the previous discounts we’ve seen so far have been small potatoes compared with the massive price reductions that dropped today — tons of which apply to the most nostalgia-inducing of supplies for your kitchen you can imagine.
The bad news is that some of the discounts only happen when you enter the code AMAZING at checkout. In these cases, inputting the code at the appropriate time will take 20 percent off eligible item — but if you forget to add the code before completing checkout, you’ll lose out on the savings. But there’s good news about that code in the form of a bonus, too: Using AMAZING on many items that are already discounted knocks an additional 20 percent off the sale price of those items — meaning that in some cases, your discount will be even bigger than the sale price for which said items are listed.
Here are 15 of the best Disney-themed kitchen items currently on sale:
1. Mickey Apron And Oven Mitt Set
Mickey Mouse Apron and Oven Mitt Set for Adults
I didn’t realize how much I wanted oven mitts that made my hands look like Mickey’s hands until now.
2. Mickey Prep Bowls
Mickey Mouse Mini Prep Bowl Set
Your mise en place has never looked more adorable.
3. Iron Man Spoon And Spatula
Iron Man Spoon and Spatula Set
OK, who’s putting coffee grounds in the disposal?
4. Frozen Waffle Maker
Anna and Elsa Snowflake Waffle Maker
Use the code AMAZING to get the discount on this waffle iron — it’ll take 20 percent off when you check out.
5. The Nightmare Before Christmas Chopping Board
The Nightmare Before Christmas Chopping Board
Normally close to $70, this beautifully spooky, glass-topped chopping board can be your for 20 percent off with the code AMAZING.
6. Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set
Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set
I would like to request that my next birthday cake be made in this pan, because, I mean... just LOOK AT IT.
7. Disney Princess Baking Set
Disney Princess Mixing Bowl and Whisk Set
Oh, hey, remember this? It’s on sale now! Hoorah!
8. Lumiere Serving Plate
You’ve got to serve your grey stuff on SOMETHING, right? The code AMAZING nets you 20 percent off this amazing serving platter.
9. “Tears Of Unfortunate Souls” Wine Glass
I feel very Seen by this wine glass. Snag a 20 percent discount on it with the code AMAZING.
10. Mickey Kitchen Towels
Mickey Mouse Kitchen Towel Set
Pair these with that apron and oven mitt set and you’ll have made for yourself the most nostalgic of kitchens.
11. Death Star Cheese Board
Death Star Cheese Board and Tools Set
There are a lot of cheese boards on sale right now, so if this one doesn’t float your boat, don’t worry; you’ve got options — even if I, personally, will never understand how this particular cheese board could ever NOT float anyone’s proverbial boat. Get it for 20 percent off with the code AMAZING.
12. Walt Disney World Mini Glass Set
Walt Disney World Mini Glass Set
Use the code AMAZING to knock these retro shot glasses — excuse me, MINI glasses — down 20 percent from their regular price of almost $28.
13. Mickey Breakfast Molds
Mickey Mouse Silicon Breakfast Molds Set
Making Mickey-shaped pancakes and fried eggs is a breeze with these adorable little breakfast molds.
14. Spider-Man Measuring Cup
The best part about this measuring cup is that Spidey himself stares out at you from the bottom of the thing. It’s a little weird — I have no idea why Spider-Man would need to be keeping such a close eye on my baking habits — but I kind of love it all the same.
15. Pixar-Themed Slow Cooker
PIXAR Collection 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Attention: You can get your hands on the GREATEST SLOW COOKER EVER for 20 percent off by using the code AMAZING at checkout. You're welcome.
All of this, by the way, is just a teeny, tiny selection of the goods on sale for Black Friday at shopDisney right now. Check out everything — and I do mean everything — here; make sure you read the listings carefully to find out whether or not you need to use the code AMAZING to get the discount. And, hey, guess what? If you don’t need the code, you can use a different one to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some holiday shopping to do…