Disney's Black Friday Deals On Holiday Housewares Are Available Now
Confession: I have never once actually gone to a physical, brick-and-mortar store to shop on Black Friday. I just… don’t really think I’d be able to handle it, frankly. But hey, guess what? That’s why the internet exists. And, wouldn’t you know it, Disney’s online store has tons of Black Friday deals on their most adorable holiday-themed housewares available right now. You don’t even have to wait until Friday (or Monday, if you still limit your online shopping to Cyber Monday) to take advantage of them. Be still, my Disney-loving, gingerbread-spiked heart.
Black Friday sales at shopDisney — Disney’s e-retail store — have been well under way for some time now; honestly, I still don’t know how it took me this long to catch onto it all. With a giant section devoted specifically to Black Friday and further subdivisions for a variety of different categories, the event doesn’t disappoint — and what’s more, there are tons of other perks in addition to just the regular sales, too. For example, if you enter the code SAVEMORE through Wednesday, for example, you can get an additional 20 percent off select holiday gear (look carefully at the listings for the items you’re interested in to see if they qualify — you could get them for even less than the product pages currently say); the code SHIPMAGIC grants you free shipping on orders of $75 or more; and you can get this adorable snow globe for $12 — more than 50 percent off its regular price of $24.95 — with any purchase made on the site at all.
Of course, I gravitate immediately towards the home goods, because, well… that’s just how I roll. Here are some of the best items currently marked down for Black Friday:
1. Beauty And The Beast Rose Ornament
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Sketchbook Ornament
Usually $19.95, this enchanted rose ornament has been knocked down to almost half off — and just think how beautiful it will look on a lit Christmas tree!
2. Disney Socks Advent Calendars
Disney Socks Advent Calendar Gift Set For Women
Nearly all of shopDisney’s advent calendars are discounted for Black Friday, including both of the available sock calendars. It’s true that these ones are only a few bucks off… but I can’t tell you how badly I want Baymax guarding my feet.
3. Stitch Holiday Mug
Lilo and Stitch is one of my favorite underrated Disney movies, so even though I would imagine that Stitch would wreak havoc on any holiday decorations you might be thinking about putting up, I think he’s still worth including in your celebrations. This cheerful mug has been marked down from about $15, too — everybody wins!
4. Classic Disney Tree Skirt
Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Skirt
Normally about $75, this tree skirt lets you have the classic Disney holiday of you dreams. You can personalize it for a few extra bucks, too.
5. Mickey And Minnie Hot Cocoa Set
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hot Cocoa Gift Set
This set — usually around $25 — has everything you need to make yourself the cutest hot cocoa and cookie snack you ever did see.
6. Fleecy Throw Blankets
This adorably cozy throw isn’t the only fuzzy blanket available via shopDisney’s Black Friday sale right now — a sizeable collection of fleece throws, all of which are usually around $20, have been knocked down to nearly 50 percent off right now. Who’s your favorite character?
7. Tsum Tsum Plush Advent Calendar
Tsum Tsum Plush Advent Calendar
The Tsum Tsum advent calendar is by far shopDisney’s priciest advent calendar — but now, you can get it for 20 percent off. PLUS, if you use the code SAVEMORE, you can take an ADDITIONAL 20 percent off that. Heck yes.
8. Glass Slipper Ornament
Cinderella Glass Slipper Sketchbook Ornament
Hang this ornament, which is usually about $17, next to the enchanted rose ornament to have the classy, grown-up Disney Princess holiday of your dreams.
9. Santa Mickey Cookie Jar
Mickey Mouse Holiday Cookie Jar
Down from $55, this cookie jar is undoubtedly the cutest way to serve up your holiday treats you’ll ever find.
10. Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking
Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care — and as a bonus, they were marked down from their usual price of $20, so everyone felt really great about the whole thing. Including Santa.
11. Disney Holiday Plates
Mickey Mouse And Friends Holiday Cheer Plate Set
This melamine, four-plate set is perfect for making all your snacks as festive as possible. Yes, even the boring ones. Everything is better when served on a ridiculous and wonderful plate. And hey, these ones have been knocked down from $25!
12. Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Trivet
Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Trivet
Never underestimate the worth of a good, ceramic trivet. This one is usually around $20.
13. DIY Holiday Card Kit
Holiday Cheer Decorate-Your-Own-Card Kit
Normally priced at $15, this DIY holiday card kit includes 12 note cards, 12 envelops, eight markers, a sheet of stickers, and a stamp and ink pad.
14. Disney Animators’ Collection Littles Advent Calendar
Disney Animators’ Collection Littles Advent Calendar
$10 off one of the most popular advent calendars of the season? Yes, please!
15. Snow Globe Tumbler
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snow Globe Tumbler With Straw
There is an ACTUAL SNOW GLOBE in the lid of this cold cup, and I LOVE IT. This one is marked down from $16.95.
Head on over to shopDisney's Black Friday section for more deals. They're updated frequently, too, so check back regularly to see what's new. Happy shopping!