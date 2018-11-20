Confession: I have never once actually gone to a physical, brick-and-mortar store to shop on Black Friday. I just… don’t really think I’d be able to handle it, frankly. But hey, guess what? That’s why the internet exists. And, wouldn’t you know it, Disney’s online store has tons of Black Friday deals on their most adorable holiday-themed housewares available right now. You don’t even have to wait until Friday (or Monday, if you still limit your online shopping to Cyber Monday) to take advantage of them. Be still, my Disney-loving, gingerbread-spiked heart.

Black Friday sales at shopDisney — Disney’s e-retail store — have been well under way for some time now; honestly, I still don’t know how it took me this long to catch onto it all. With a giant section devoted specifically to Black Friday and further subdivisions for a variety of different categories, the event doesn’t disappoint — and what’s more, there are tons of other perks in addition to just the regular sales, too. For example, if you enter the code SAVEMORE through Wednesday, for example, you can get an additional 20 percent off select holiday gear (look carefully at the listings for the items you’re interested in to see if they qualify — you could get them for even less than the product pages currently say); the code SHIPMAGIC grants you free shipping on orders of $75 or more; and you can get this adorable snow globe for $12 — more than 50 percent off its regular price of $24.95 — with any purchase made on the site at all.

Of course, I gravitate immediately towards the home goods, because, well… that’s just how I roll. Here are some of the best items currently marked down for Black Friday:

1. Beauty And The Beast Rose Ornament

2. Disney Socks Advent Calendars

3. Stitch Holiday Mug

Stitch Holiday Mug $14.95 $11.96 shopDisney Lilo and Stitch is one of my favorite underrated Disney movies, so even though I would imagine that Stitch would wreak havoc on any holiday decorations you might be thinking about putting up, I think he’s still worth including in your celebrations. This cheerful mug has been marked down from about $15, too — everybody wins!

4. Classic Disney Tree Skirt

5. Mickey And Minnie Hot Cocoa Set

6. Fleecy Throw Blankets

Toy Story Alien Fleece Throw $19.95 $10 shopDisney This adorably cozy throw isn’t the only fuzzy blanket available via shopDisney’s Black Friday sale right now — a sizeable collection of fleece throws, all of which are usually around $20, have been knocked down to nearly 50 percent off right now. Who’s your favorite character?

7. Tsum Tsum Plush Advent Calendar

Tsum Tsum Plush Advent Calendar $129.95 $103.96 shopDisney The Tsum Tsum advent calendar is by far shopDisney’s priciest advent calendar — but now, you can get it for 20 percent off. PLUS, if you use the code SAVEMORE, you can take an ADDITIONAL 20 percent off that. Heck yes.

8. Glass Slipper Ornament

9. Santa Mickey Cookie Jar

10. Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking

Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking $19.95 $15.96 shopDisney The stockings were hung by the chimney with care — and as a bonus, they were marked down from their usual price of $20, so everyone felt really great about the whole thing. Including Santa.

11. Disney Holiday Plates

12. Mickey And Minnie Mouse Holiday Trivet

13. DIY Holiday Card Kit

Holiday Cheer Decorate-Your-Own-Card Kit $14.96 $11.96 shopDisney Normally priced at $15, this DIY holiday card kit includes 12 note cards, 12 envelops, eight markers, a sheet of stickers, and a stamp and ink pad.

14. Disney Animators’ Collection Littles Advent Calendar

15. Snow Globe Tumbler

Head on over to shopDisney's Black Friday section for more deals. They're updated frequently, too, so check back regularly to see what's new. Happy shopping!