What do you buy the person who has everything? Heck, I struggle to come up with presents for the people who only have some things. But for grownup Disney fans, shopDisney has come to the rescue. The Disney holiday gift guides for this year have just dropped and there is truly an embarrassment of riches to be had.

The shopDisney website is already bursting with all things Disney, but these guides make it a little easier to maneuver your way around. They've broken it up into different categories — you can search by price, you can search for kids or pets or adults, you can search for homeware, and you can even look specifically for stocking stuffers. If you're like me and get totally overwhelmed trying to figure out where to start, these should you get your act together.

And, of course, more important than the guides are the gifts themselves — and there are a whole lot of them. Pajamas, stuffed toys, crafts, puzzles, ornaments, subscription boxes — no matter what you're looking for, Disney has found a way to make it... well... Disneyed. I would almost argue that there was too much on offer, but then I saw that there is a personalized nightshirt that you can get for your dog with Mickey and Pluto and your dog's name and it will make your pup look like a regal British gentleman awaiting Christmas morn and I will never be angry about anything ever again.

As for price, there's a huge range. While some stocking stuffers come in at under 10 bucks, some of the most expensive items fall way into the hundreds. So whether you're looking to save, splurge, or anything in between, there's a Disney gift for that. Seriously, they've even got gift cards and gift wrap. If I didn't know better, I'd say that the Disney holiday line was bent on world domination. At least with all of the bundles from Disney's makeup collections, you'll be able to look like the villain/princess of your choice while committing to it.

There's a whole lot of Disney passion floating around in the ether at the moment — from the upcoming launch of Disney+ (and the fact that you can get paid to watch Disney+) to the slew of new Disney launches, like the Lizzie McGuire reboot that I have spent my whole darn life waiting for. And that's before we even get into all of the buzz around the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer.

Basically, there is some Disney action to celebrate all year round — but there manages to be something extra special about the Disney magic we find during the holiday season. Cozy gifts, classic characters (and even some of the new ones), and a huge range of presents on offer — if you don't know where to start your holiday shopping, then at the very least you can get some inspiration ... and maybe even a touch of Disney magic. Browse away.