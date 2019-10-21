When it comes to dream jobs, mine mostly revolve around being paid to eat peanut butter straight from the jar with nothing but a dream in my heart and a series of crime shows on my television — and actually, this job is pretty darn close to that. As a Disney+ Reviewer, you can get paid to watch Disney content. Seriously — for the launch of Disney+, the new streaming service from Disney, Reviews.org is offering a chance for Disney stans to make a cool $1,000, just for watching 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days.

"There’s no need to rub a magic lamp. And you don’t need to go on a life-altering journey to find yourself (or Nemo)," the job listing explains. "You just have to prove you’re the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there, and we’ll tuck a whole grand in your bank account. It’s up to you if you keep ‘em there or cash out the $1,000 in coins, then dive into them à la Scrooge McDuck."

I would obviously choose the latter option.

This opportunity stems from all of the excitement about the Disney+ launch on Nov. 12. And pretty much anybody can apply. The only requirements are that you are 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and — and I'm quoting here — "must be swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon." OK, they admit that they're joking about the last one, but I would still keep it in mind.

You'll also get a subscription to Disney+ for one whole year and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit, with blankets, cups, and even a Pixar popcorn popper. To apply, just fill out the application on their site by Nov. 7 — you'll have to include a video review of your favorite Disney movie, just to prove your enthusiasm.

Reviews.org on YouTube

We got a lot of exciting updates about Disney+ at the D23 Expo, but for me, the big news was definitely the Lizzie McGuire revival — we love nothing if not a reboot (and now we can finally start taking fashion cues from the OG again). It includes a whole arsenal of other options from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and will retail for $6.99 per month (after a free trial) or a yearly price of $69.99. That is, if you don't score this job, in which case it is $0.

Getting paid to watch Disney is definitely a dream job — although considering it pays $1,000 for one 30-day stint, it sounds more like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity than a long-term career choice. Either way, you have until Nov. 7 to apply, so be sure to paint with all the colors of the wind on your application if you want to stand out. Not just some of them. All of them.