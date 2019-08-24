From Marvel to Star Wars to the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival, Disney's D23 Expo was packed with news and updates about all kinds of properties, and every Disney+ announcement from D23 on Friday, Aug. 23 was more exciting than the last. In addition to multiple actors confirming that they will reprise their most iconic roles, Disney revealed all of the details about their exciting new streaming service and the plethora of programming that fans can look forward to.

Star Wars fans got their first look at The Mandolorian — the franchise's first ever live action TV series — and found out that Ewan McGregor will once again pick up Obi-Wan Kenobi's light saber, while Marvel fans learned about all of the new and revolutionary superheroes joining the MCU via the small screen. There were movie trailers, documentary teases and more early aughts nostalgia than any Disney fan could ever hope for, plus a full library of every single animated classic the studio has released.

But with so many exciting announcements — not to mention trailers, casting updates and teases about new series — it can be hard to keep track of everything Disney unveiled at the D23 conference, so we've collected all of the biggest and most exciting announcements, in one easy place. Get ready to start freaking out.

The Lizzie McGuire Revival

As Hilary Duff herself confirmed on Instagram, a Lizzie McGuire revival is heading to Disney+, centering on the iconic early aughts character as a designer in her 30s, living and working in New York City. Duff was heavily involved in the conception of the revival, so expect everything you loved about Lizzie McGuire, now "older and wiser and with a better shoe collection."

The Mandolorian

Starring Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito and written and directed by Jon Favreau, the Star Wars series takes place "after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order," according to Deadline, and follows a "lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy." Expect action, epic fight sequences and an exploration of newer planets in the famed galaxy, far, far away.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Details about the highly-anticipated prequel series are scarce, but McGregor did make an appearance at D23 to confirm that he will reprise his iconic role as the Jedi Master. Fans will have to wait until "next year" to see the series, according to the announcement LucasFilm head Kathleen Kennedy made, but the series is definitely happening, and in the middle of production right now.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

It's time to get your head back in the fame with this satirical documentary-inspired series about a group of students who attend the famed East High, as they prepare for opening night of High School Musical: The Musical. There's drama, love triangles, catchy songs and tons of meta references to the DCOM that started it all — Sharpay would truly be proud.

Noelle

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader star as the children of Santa Claus in this unusual take on a movie about saving Christmas. Kendrick stars as the titular Noelle Kringle, who goes on a rescue mission to bring her brother (Hader) back to the North Pole after the pressure of taking over as Santa becomes too much for him.

Lady & The Tramp

Because the only thing more adorable than animated puppies are real puppies, Disney is bringing the live action adaptation of the 1955 animated classic to its streaming service. Tessa Thompson will star as Lady, while Justin Theroux will bring the Tramp to life.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel's first ever Muslim superhero will save the day on Disney+, in a live action series developed for the streaming service based on the comics by G. Willow Wilson. And fans better get familiar with Kamala Khan, as Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that she will also make her way onto the big screen in future Marvel movies.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson might be the new Captain America in the MCU, but he'll still be known as The Falcon when his show with Sebastian Stan hits Disney+ this November. Details about the upcoming series are still being kept secret, but Disney did reveal that Emily Van Camp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter a.k.a. Agent 13, while Wyatt Russell will join The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as villain Super Patriot.

Encore

Host Kristen Bell reunites the former cast mates of a high school musical, in order to help them recreate their unforgettable performance from years gone by — with a little help from some Broadway veterans along the way.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

"Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series," according to Deadline's description of the reality show. Each episode will find the actor looking at things everyone knows and loves in an unexpected and fascinating new way, courtesy of Goldblum's imaginative perspective.

Reality shows, docu-dramas, sci-fi epics — fans will clearly be blown away by the epic selection of programs and original content that Disney has in store for Disney+'s launch on November 12.