Following the emotional Jan. 6 premiere, the biggest question hanging over Peter's Bachelor season is whether or not Hannah B. will join the mansion alongside the other women. You'll have to wait until the next episode to see if the two decide to give things another shot, but whatever ends up unfolding, they seem to be on good terms now. It's unclear how often Hannah and Peter talk now, but there is concrete proof that they've been in communication. Just hours before Peter's Bachelor premiere Hannah posted a photo on Instagram wishing him luck.

"Find your co-pilot. It's your turn in the captain's seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!" she wrote. Shortly afterward, Peter commented on the post with a short but sweet reply: "Thanks Bama."

Granted, talking on social media isn't exactly the same as talking privately, but it's a solid indicator that they, at the very least, don't have bad blood. Apart from that, it's unclear where Peter and Hannah stand. Are they secretly dating? Close friends? Just cordial exes?

Seeing Hannah again (not once, but twice, because not even the devil works harder than The Bachelor producers) obviously brought up unresolved feelings for Peter, despite how over her he thought he was. "I can't help how my heart feels," he told the cameras. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … have had all this work out."

Hannah seemed to reciprocate his feelings, but was clearly conflicted. There's a fair amount of evidence that she doesn't return to the show (and thus, that she and Peter aren't together now), but Ashley I. seems to think they haven't fully closed the book on their relationship. In her premiere recap for Cosmopolitan, she theorized that Peter hasn't yet picked a winner, and is currently trying to "decide between Hannah Brown and the girl he intended to give his final rose." Perhaps that's why Peter is so confident that his season can't be spoiled.

On the one hand, Hannah's Instagram post to Peter seemed pretty platonic, but on the other, she could just be trying to misdirect. After all, she does have some experience trying to keep a lid on spoilers. In any event, the two are talking. And by the end of Peter's Bachelor season, we'll likely know if it's in a romantic capacity or just as friends.