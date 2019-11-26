The premiere of Peter Weber's season isn't until Jan. 6, 2020, but fans already have an idea of what to expect thanks to the first Bachelor promo that aired during the Dancing with the Stars finale. The franchise's previews are notoriously misleading, so take this with a grain of salt, but ABC seems to want us to believe that Hannah Brown could join Peter's Bachelor season.

During the promo, Hannah showed up and talked to Peter one-on-one. "I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Peter asked her. In response, Hannah seemed to say, "Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship." The "seemed to say" is important here, because the promo cut between scenes of the words coming directly out of Hannah's mouth to clips of other contestants reacting to something shocking while a voiceover of Hannah played.

Because of this crafty editing, it's impossible to tell if all of those lines came out of Hannah's mouth in succession or if they were edited from different parts of her chat with Peter to make her arrival seem more scandalous than it actually was. Same goes for Peter's supposed response of, "What I'm about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?"

Fans don't get an answer to that question, but the two look very cozy on the couch, so clearly the takeaway is supposed to be that she may have possibly joined. But how could she have been on Peter's season (which just wrapped, like, two days ago) while competing live on DWTS each week? The short answer? She couldn't. Don't read too much into what you saw in this promo. The show very often manipulates footage for previews to create scenarios that almost never pan out the way they initially looked.

Hannah and Peter may have at one point had a serious relationship (never forget that windmill story), but that relationship is likely over for good. Hannah probably stopped by the show to offer some friendly advice to Peter and nothing more. We won't know for sure until the series airs, but don't put too much stock into this one right now.