The 2019 Golden Globe Awards may have dominated most of the attention on Sunday night, but during one of the commercial breaks HBO released brand new footage of Game of Thrones' final season, which will make its highly anticipated debut in April. The clip itself is very brief, but it showed Sansa seemingly handing Winterfell over to Daenerys. This, naturally, has led to many fans theorizing that Jon Snow and Dany get married on Game of Thrones, given their recent, uh, steamy interactions with one another back in Season 7. That revelation would mean that Dany technically does own Winterfell, at least partially, since Jon is the King in the North.

However, before we start jumping to any drastic conclusions, let's take a moment and reflect on what Sansa actually said. Sansa's exact words in the footage are: "Winterfell is yours, your grace." At first glance that may seem pretty revealing, especially if you take it just at face value. When you tell someone that something is yours, logic dictates that you are literally giving this something to this person. But when it comes to a show like Game of Thrones, things are rarely as they seem. There's a good chance she could simply be making an attempt to be hospitable, suggesting that the Mother of Dragons make herself at home without allowing her to have any real claim over the kingdom.

Unlike the Lannisters, the Starks know the importance of good manners, so it definitely seems in the realm of possibility that Sansa is trying to be nice to Dany and nothing more. Granted, she doesn't really seem all that thrilled to be doing so since Sansa appears to have a very difficult time spitting the words out, but if Ned taught his children anything it's that earning respect means also being respectful to others. So as much as it may pain Sansa to welcome a Targaryen into her family home with open arms, that could be precisely what she's doing for the good of her people. (Plus, Dany does own dragons, so turning her away at the door doesn't really feel like a viable option, does it?)

Twitter user Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) also made a compelling point about Sansa and Dany's rather puzzling interaction, reminding fans that Ned used the same wording when he graciously welcomed King Robert to Winterfell all the way back in Season 1.

It's a fair point to make and one that could convince fans to reconsider the whole Jon and Dany marriage theory, but just because the greeting was polite doesn't mean Sansa and Dany will be best buds right away. And once Jon's true heritage comes to light, which it undoubtedly will, things are bound to get really awkward really fast in that castle. But at the very least it's comforting to know that Jon and Dany make it to Winterfell safely before the White Walker battle fully gets underway. So for better and for worse, at least they'll all be together.