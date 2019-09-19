Rihanna's Savage X Fenty NYFW show had celebrities and fans alike buzzing just a few weeks ago. Now, the lingerie-based runway show is getting a second wind. The entire concert x catwalk experience is airing on Amazon Prime beginning Sept. 20 at midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PST. But how to watch Amazon's Savage x Fenty Show may be more difficult than just clicking some links.

Those who don't already have an Amazon Prime account may be wondering if they need one to watch the show. The short and succinct answer is yes. Savage x Fenty is streamable only via Prime Streaming Video, and unfortunately, you won't be able to purchase the show individually in order to avoid the membership fee. However, you do have options.

Current account holders obviously have no worries. Tune into the show whenever you want, and yes, for however long you want. The runway will remain on Prime after Sept. 20 for an unspecified period of time.

If, however, you've never held a Prime account before (as in a specific Prime membership, not your every day Amazon account), you may be in luck when it comes to watching the show. Amazon offers 30 days free with your initial trial membership. If you have tried the service before through a trial, though, you'll need to sign up for a full membership. There is good new, though. While you can pay for Prime on a yearly basis, the service also offers monthly pay that only costs $12.99. Let's be honest, $13 for the gift of Rihanna is chump change.

News of Amazon streaming the fashion show came in late August, before the show even occurred. While video footage of the event hasn't been released, images have made their way out of the big night, with celebrities and models singing Rihanna's praises since attending.

There was no shortage of famous faces who attended the Savage X runway — or walked it. The show featured a hybrid of live musical performances, dance, and modeling, which means that nearly every facet of the entertainment industry was there. Rihanna herself performed even after #NoMoreMusic threats. Halsey debuted her new song, "Graveyard." Gigi and Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox, Normani, and Cara Delevingne all hit the runway as models. The show was a BFD, and this is before the show has even started streaming on Amazon.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway became a must-see last year after its first year at New York Fashion Week. Not only was the show experimental with its mix of both classic runway and static models, but the inclusivity of the show made headlines for being a welcome addition during the often cookie-cutter fashion week. From plus size models to a pregnant Slick Woods who gave birth literally right after the show, all bodies were celebrated at Savage X Fenty.

Like the first Savage X Fenty show, the 2019 runway appears to be just as innovative and inspiring. Who would expect anything less from Rihanna?