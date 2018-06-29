Is Aubrey "Drake" Graham really putting it all out there like that? According to more than a few fans on Twitter, Drake could be referencing Rihanna on Scorpion in not one, not two, but three different songs. There's a lot of history between the two hip hop icons, and — even though they've never publicly admitted to being anything other than friends — fans think that "Summer Games," "Jaded," "Finesse," and maybe "Nice For What," each expose some choice details about what might have been going on in their relationship behind the scenes.

It's hard to figure out where to begin untangling this whole thing, because there is a lot of chatter on Twitter about Drake's supposed Rihanna references. Drake has yet to confirm or deny any of these fan theories, though, so for now they'll have to remain just that: theories.

Some fans are swearing up and down that the actual order of the three (maybe four) songs in question reveals a bigger-picture progression about Drake and Rih's relationship. Other fans are more convinced of a single song's subject matter, and more fans yet just don't know what to think about all this Rihanna talk. Since "Summer Games" is the first song in the series, though, let's start there.

In a nutshell, the lyrics to "Summer Games" tell a story about a tumultuous summer-time romance. Drake and Rihanna had been friends since around 2009, and while there were sporadic rumors of them throughout the years, fans *really* thought they'd taken things to the next level by the summer of 2016.

The duo had released the steamy music video for "Work" in February of that year, and danced very closely through several live performances of the single for the next several months. Their chemistry looked legit, and in July 2016, a source told People that they were definitely dating.

In August, Drake bought a congratulatory billboard for Rihanna ahead of her receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and Rih later posted a pic of the billboard on Instagram with the caption, "when he extra!!!" with heart and trophy emojis.

That same month, though, when Drake presented Rihanna with said award on-stage, there was a palatable awkwardness as he professed his love for the singer and went in for — but was denied — a kiss. Was Rihanna playing games with Drake that summer and it inspired "Summer Games"? Maybe. All we know for sure about that particular time period is that Rihanna eventually called the Vanguard moment with Drake "uncomfortable," according to an interview with Vogue in June 2018.

The next track on Scorpion is "Jaded," and many fans think it's a major Rihanna diss. The song is definitely putting someone on blast, no question about that, and the lyrics to "Jaded" appear to imply that Drake feels like he was jerked around and led on by whoever that someone is.

Drake's definitely alluded to Rihanna doing this to him before, like with the lyrics to "Fireworks" in 2010. The track goes, “I can tell it wasn’t love, I just thought you’d f*ck with me / Who coulda predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me / Damn, I kept my wits about me, luckily what happened between us that night / It always seems to trouble me, now all of a sudden those gossip blogs want to cover me.”

Drake and Rih were believed to have gone on a date to Lucky Strike in 2009, and the Canadian rapper more or less confirmed that "Fireworks" was about Rihanna in an interview with the New York Times a few weeks after it was released.

"You know what she was doing to me?" he told NTY when asked about the track. "She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, wow, this feels terrible." Sounds like Drake still isn't over all that mess, if fans' theory about "Jaded" proves true.

Now for the "maybe." "Nice For What" follows "Jaded," and while there wasn't necessarily a whole lot of chatter about it being about Rihanna when it was released as a single back and April. Now, though, due mostly to its placement between "Summer Games," Jaded" and "Finesse" — which will be addressed next — some fans think its a part of the alleged Rih-fueled series. You can read the lyrics for "Nice For What" here, and draw your own conclusions. It's certainly not nearly as seemingly specific as the other three tracks, though.

OK, so, last but not least, "Finesse." The chorus to this track says it all: "You stay on my mind / All the time, all the time." It's basically an ode to someone that Drake appears to have and has had a lot of feelings for. Fans have specifically pointed to a few lyrics that they believe are directed towards Rihanna, including, "I want my baby to have your eyes," and "Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine."

The first line — one of many times on Scorpion where Drake acknowledges his previously rumored son with Sophie Brussaux — is pretty self-explanatory. The second line is the one that fans claim to make its clear that the track is about Rihanna, as she's very obviously a fashion icon and has regularly been spotted at New York Fashion Week.

For the better part of a decade, Drake's been pretty upfront about his feelings for Rihanna, so it wouldn't be a shock to learn that the long-time love story in "Finesse" is about her. Again, Drake has yet to confirm anything either way, though, but it's hard to imagine that it could be about anyone else.

Look, at the end of the day, these are all just theories, and fans will have to wait and see if Drake cops to any of their assumptions about the songs. History does tend to repeat itself, though, and since the rapper's never been shy about his songs or his feelings, he might just cop to something sooner rather than later.