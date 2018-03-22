Netflix has thousands of movies available for streaming, and the choices of genre are basically endless. The only thing that's missing is porn on Netflix, but even that almost exists. Despite the fact that Netflix doesn't have a "Late Night" category like competitor HBO Go does, it does have its fair share of racy content. And while none of it is technically porn, you might be shocked by the level of sexiness shown in some deeply buried movies that probably never make it into your recommendations due to the site's algorithm.

You might be thinking, "Wait so Netflix has been recommending Cheers to me for all this time when they had hidden porn available?" That's not exactly correct — though somehow Cheers seriously does always seem to end up on the show's top recommendations. To find porn on Netflix, you have to find the secret micro-genres that include the word "steamy." According to Decider, Netflix has 61 different "steamy" genres including Steamy Foreign Thrillers, Steamy Showbiz Movies, Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas, Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries, and more. None of those movies would necessarily qualify as porn, but they would all qualify for receiving one of Netflix's adult ratings, which includes R, NC-17, TV-MA, UR, and NR.

If you're looking for legit porn, though, Netflix is not the place. As mentioned earlier, you can find both sexy content intended to arouse viewers as well as everyday movies that happen to include pornographic-type sex scenes on HBO Go. The streaming service's "Late Night" category offers countless specials featuring well known porn stars, and they also offer acclaimed fictional shows like The Deuce, which depicts the pornography industry in the '70s.

But if you think that HBO has beat Netflix in offering the most sexually explicit entertainment, think again. A few of the most notoriously porn-like movies available on Netflix include the NR 2015 film Love, as well as Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac series. You can also find steamy sex scenes in the NR movies A Perfect Ending, Blue is the Warmest Color, Immoral Tales, and more. Seriously, all you have to do is search for "Steamy" on Netflix, and you will find so many unrated, sex-centered movies that you won't know what to do with them all.

The reason why Netflix has included so many sexually explicit "steamy" movies has to do with the site's overall strategy to provide entertainment for every need possible. According to Alexis Madrigal, who wrote "How Netflix Reverse Engineered Hollywood" for the Atlantic, Netflix has 76,897 micro-genres, and they're intended to fit every person's needs. Madrigal studied those genres and the ways that Netflix determines them, and she found that the most micro-genres exist for movies about marriage. The fourth most popular micro-genres depict movies about reunited lovers, and the sixth most popular micro-genres include films about couples.

With marriage, reunited lovers, and couples in general rounding out the top of Netflix's most popular content, you can bet that some of those movies will include sex. Madrigal called all of the micro-genres together a "a window unto the American soul," and that window would not give a complete look into what people desire if it didn't include sex.

A 2015 study conducted by Marie Claire surveyed 3,000 women and found that 31 percent of them watch porn "every week or so," so obviously both men and women want to watch other people getting it on. Thankfully, Netflix and HBOGo both offer options for just that, in some form or another. As long as the word "steamy" is in there, you can bet that whatever you're streaming on either site might get a little pornographic.