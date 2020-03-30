The rapper lovingly known as Champagne Papi became a literal dad a couple years ago, and now, fans are finally seeing photos of him and his son. Drake shared the first photos of his son Adonis on Instagram alongside a caption about missing his family while social distancing. Though the post itself is bittersweet, fans immediately started commenting on how adorable Adonis is — even if he doesn't look that much like the rapper.

Since the controversy over the birth of his son, Drake has been committed to fatherhood, though he hasn't shared many photos of his little boy, until now. In the early hours of Monday, March 30, Drake posted a slideshow including pictures of his son, including a family portrait of himself with 2-year-old Adonis and his son's mother, Sophie Brussaux. He captioned the post with a lengthy, philosophical note about the importance of focusing on happiness and positive energy amidst these times of fear. "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote. "Connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."

He concluded his post on a sweet note, expressing how excited he was to see his son again once all this is over. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he said. "Until then please keep your lights on."

Immediately after posting, Drake trended on Twitter as fans started to gawk over his son, with many fans pointing out that he doesn't look much like the artist. As shown in an interview that has resurfaced on Twitter, this is something that Drake is very aware of, as he had three DNA tests done in order to prove that Adonis was truly his son.

"I didn't want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn't, and if you see my son, you'd understand why," he said, hinting at their dissimilar looks. "He's just a stunning child with the brightest blue eyes, and at the time, I was just like, 'I don't know.'" However, seeing photos of him now, fans pointed out that Adonis bears a very striking resemblance to Drake's mom Sandi Graham, with them sharing the same facial structure, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Genetics work in mysterious ways.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.