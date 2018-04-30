Instagram's hottest content is unnaturally-colored beverages. Sound like too niche of a category? Well, last year, more than 150,000 photos were posted on the platform depicting Starbucks' limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino: a magenta and turquoise-hued, mango-flavored drink. Under any circumstances, this is a lot of photos of the same thing, but also consider the drink was available for less than a week. That's a lot of frap. Nowadays it would seem things are just valued for how well they will be received on social media. The newest chain to hop on the trend? Dunkin' Donuts' new cosmic doughnuts and Coolattas.

The Massachusetts-based breakfast chain announced Monday it will be introducing some out-of-this-world new additions to its menu of drinks and breakfast fare. The Cosmic Cotton Candy Coolatta features the new Cotton Candy-flavored Coolatta topped with Blue Raspberry, and the Cosmic Pineapple Coolatta features the new pineapple-flavored Coolatta with Blue Raspberry. Pair either with the new Comet Candy Donut — a traditional yeast donut decorated with white icing, and topped with pink, blue and purple cotton candy flavored popping candy to give it a textured, rocky look — for a perfect sweet treat duo.

In addition to the new cosmic flavors, Dunkin's signature Coolatta, a frozen, coffee-free slush that is thin enough to drink through a straw, also comes in strawberry, blue raspberry, watermelon, and vanilla flavors, among others. Even more reason to stop in is that any small Coolatta is only two bucks from now until May 27 — that almost a whole month!

If you are partial to the more savory breakfast items offered by the chain, Dunkin' has some pretty cool surprises in store for you, too. In addition to its new intergalactic edibles, Dunkin' Donuts is also reintroducing its smoked sausage breakfast sandwich to the menu. Scrambled eggs are paired with melted cheese and a split smoked sausage, and served between two ends of a toasted English muffin to create the perfect morning fuel. Introduced earlier this year, the brown sugar chipotle bacon breakfast sandwich will also continue to be available through the month of May. A buttery croissant is stuffed with a double portion (!) of caramelized brown sugar chipotle bacon, scrambled egg, and cheese.

The chain has *clearly* been busy, as it also introduced Dunkin' Go2's earlier this month. Rather than another addition to its repertoire, the Go2's are actually a pretty sweet promotion that offers customers the opportunity to snag two of the chain's most popular varieties of breakfast sandwiches at three different inexpensive price points. You can choose two Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wraps for $2, two Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches served on English Muffins for $3, or two Egg, Cheese & Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches served on Croissants for $5. Whoever said less is more clearly was not thinking straight.

Earlier this year, Dunkin' Donuts added the Caramel Chocoholic Donut to the menu, as well as a festive, pastel-colored Spring Fling donut — both for limited periods of time. To honor its longstanding partnership with The Boston Marathon (the headquarters are based in Massachusetts) the chain also introduced a pair of non-edible running sneakers in time for the annual race. Finally, the chain organized a St.Patrick's Day sweepstakes where one lucky entrant would win a trip to the Dunkin' Donuts headquarters, as well as a year's worth of free donuts. Not too shabby for only four months into the year, no?

Word on exactly how long the cosmic confections will be available in stores has not been released, but the press release issued Monday notes you can only snag 'em for a limited time.