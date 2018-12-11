Your morning routine just got a spike of sweetness thanks to Dunkin' Donuts and the Girl Scouts of the USA. This winning combo has paired up once again to bring us Girl Scout cookie infused coffee. And now, Dunkin' Donuts introduced a new girl scout cookie inspired coffee. It tastes like being 7 years old again, only caffeinated.

There are few things more exciting than Girl Scout cookie selling season. First of all, when you purchase a box — or 100 — you're supporting the entrepreneurial efforts of future female CEOs. And then after you've assisted in the business education of Girl Scout troops, you get to eat all the cookies. It is a true, and one of the finest examples of, a win-win situation.

Adding another win to the mix is Dunkin' Donuts. The coffee chain has brought coffee and cookies together in a single cup. Once the cookie selling season begins, your new favorite coffee flavor will be available. The best part is that it'll be around for a while and make you forget all about peppermint mochas or pumpkin spice lattes. The Girl Scout and Dunkin' Donut coffee flavors will be available at the end of Dec. through spring 2019.

Dunkin'

This isn't the first time we've had this caliber of coffee bestowed upon us. Coconut Caramel and Thin Mint flavors have once graced the Dunkin' Donut menu and you can look forward to their return at the end of Dec. But this year another flavor will be added to the line up. Dunkin' has released a new Trefoils shortbread flavored coffee that'll taste like you have your hand in the cookie jar.

If you'd like a cup full of Thin Mints flavored coffee, expect cool mint and chocolate. If it's Coconut Caramel coffee you're after, you'll sip on notes of toasted coconut and creamy caramel. The new Trefoils shortbread flavored coffee will taste like a buttery, sugary delight swirled into your dose of caffeine. However you choose to consume it.

According to a press release, "All of Dunkin’s coffee flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies will be available in the brand’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate." If you would like to enjoy a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies alongside your flavored coffee, you can pick up however many boxes your stomach desires at a Dunkin' Donuts. For the month of February select Dunkin' franchises across the country will invite Girl Scout troops to sell cookies on the weekends. If you didn't have weekend plans for February, now you do.

Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, Patty Healy, said about the collaboration in a statement, "There are few brands that fit better together than Dunkin’ and Girl Scouts of the USA. From great flavor combinations to shared values, such as positivity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit — it’s a perfect pairing." We couldn't agree more.

Chief Revenue Officer of Girl Scouts of the USA, Barry Horowitz, said, "Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs as they sell delicious cookies, while also powering amazing experiences for themselves and their troops with their earnings. Hosting cookie booths increases the opportunities for girls to build their cookie businesses and become the leaders of today and the future." While coffee and cookies are good, supporting the future leaders of America one cookie box at a time is much better.

Thankfully the season of Girl Scout cookies is amongst us. And now we can enjoy the best of both worlds from the end of Dec. through the spring of 2019 one cup of coffee at a time.