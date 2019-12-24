If you haven't been shopping e.l.f. products, now is a great time to start. The drugstore brand is one of the most affordable on the market with many products ringing in under $10. One of the brand's most popular items is getting an expansion. The e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer now comes in a luminous and matte finish, and this Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer dupe may just save you and your wallet a lot of heartbreak.

Back in 2018, Tatcha launched the Silk Canvas. The makeup base soon became Sephora's top selling primer and sold out multiple times. However, there was a catch. With its $52 price tag, for some it was just too expensive. That's where e.l.f came in.

The brand's Poreless Putty Primer soon began making the rounds on YouTube with influencers comparing the two differently priced products. Gurus like Taylor Wynn, Too Much Mouth, and Saaammage all tested the $8 e.l.f. product to the $52 Tatcha primer, and none of them found a difference in wear. Given the massive discount e.l.f. can get beauty lovers alongside the product's glowing reviews, it's no surprise that the e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer racked up a 148,000 person waitlist and has sold out 10 times.

Now, there are two new versions you can shop of the Tatcha Silk Canvas dupe.

On Dec. 26, e.l.f will launch the new Matte Putty Primer and Luminous Putty Primer each retailing for just $8 each on e.l.f. website. Just like the original version of the product, both of the new items are meant to help grip foundation to the skin for longer wear. However, the new matte version of the makeup base uses kaolin clay and white charcoal to help control oil and prevent shine. If you've got oily skin, it may be your new beauty bestie.

As for the Luminous Putty Primer, the base is infused with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and plump the skin while giving your complexion a radiant glow. If you've got more of a dry or combination skin type, the luminous version may be the option for you.

While Tatcha's Silk Canvas may be one of Sephora's bestsellers, e.l.f's Putty Primers are the makeup base that your wallet has been longing for. At just $8 each, you'll save a massive $44 by shopping e.l.f., but you may want to act soon. Given that the OG Putty Primer sold out 10 times and had a massive waitlist, these new launches may not last long.