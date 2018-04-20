As Grey's Anatomy fans get ready to say goodbye to two major characters at the end of this season, the show's cast is bidding the actors, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, farewell. On Thursday, Capshaw and Drew, who play Arizona Robbins and April Kepner, respectively, had their last day of production, and star Ellen Pompeo posted emotional tributes to her castmates on Instagram that will make fans even more emotional.

"Boom... @thank you @jessicacapshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years... what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history," Pompeo wrote beneath a photo of Capshaw, whose character was a lesbian. "Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community... making a difference and making it all look so easy," along with a series of star and heart emojis.

Pompeo also uploaded a photo of Drew, with the caption, "THANK YOU to this lady....@thesarahdrew you served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it's been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you," and a bevy of of emojis, including hearts and flames.

The announcement of Capshaw and Drew's departure in March came as a shock to fans of the show, as both actors have been longtime members of the ensemble cast. According to Deadline, co-showrunner Krista Vernoff said the decision was made only with the show's creative direction in mind as Season 14 comes to a close. However, fans have voiced their disappointment, citing Arizona and April as the kind of strong female characters they want to see on TV. Both also bring much-needed diversity to network shows, as they are members of the underrepresented LGBTQ and Christian communities, respectively.

Some viewers even organized a GoFundMe campaign to fly a banner over Prospect Studios, where the show films, a testament to just how much the show and its characters mean to its audience. In March, Drew posted a picture of the banner, which read "We <3 Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw."

In response, Drew captioned the photo, "This is extraordinary. We are overwhelmed. We love you right back!!!"

While it is still unclear how Arizona and April's stories will end — Wednesday night's episode left some people wondering if Arizona might end up with Carina after the two shared a kiss — the season finale is rapidly approaching.

Like Pompeo, series creator Shonda Rhimes also posted a message to Capshaw and Drew on Instagram on Thursday, saying goodbye to the actors and praising their work:

"Today, in the midst of scheduled mania of #scandal series finale, two beautifully talented women filmed their last scenes at #greysanatomy. Having these things happen at the same time is almost impossible to process. I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah. To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won't cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters.@jessicacapshaw@thesarahdrew"

While the show has not officially been picked up for Season 15, Pompeo has signed on for two more years and the series is expected to continue. And if her posts are any indication, there's no doubt that she, along with the show's devoted fanbase, will really miss Capshaw and Drew next season.