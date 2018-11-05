Embrace Your Rose Gold Obsession With These Unexpected Walmart.com Finds
Whether it be a piece of jewelry, a shade of eyeshadow, your latest hair color, or even your iPhone, rose gold has taken over. Nowadays, you can get almost anything — from jewelry like stacking rings and chains, to kitchenware like cutlery and tumblers, and even beauty tools like eyelash curlers and blackhead removers (seriously, read on) — in the coveted rose gold shade. Even the most monotonous of items become that much more glamorous in rose gold. How can we resist?
Even though rose gold might sound expensive — and it definitely can be — it doesn't always require spending a chunk of your paycheck just get your hands on. Believe it or not, Walmart.com has plenty of rose gold pieces from all departments that look a lot more expensive than they really are. Discover all of the best rose gold pieces available on Walmart.com — from home decor and electronics to beauty and lifestyle — below!
Keep Warm This Winter With A Rose Gold Insulated Tumbler
Built Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, 20 Oz
$7.95
As winter approaches, it's the perfect time to start shopping for a new insulated tumbler so you can keep your favorite warm drinks in hand at all times. This rose gold tumbler is pretty enough to accessorize any outfit and will keep your warm drinks hot for up to 6 hours.
Elevate Your Next Party With Rose Gold Silverware
BalsaCircle Metallic Rose Gold 30 pcs Spoons, Forks, and Knives Disposable Silverware
$4.79
Whether you're planning a party or simply hate washing dishes, these disposable rose gold spoons, forks, and knives are seriously glamorous. Why would you opt for any other disposable cutlery?
Keep Your Eyelashes Full And Curled With This Rose Gold Eyelash Curler
Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler
$14.99
Ditch your regular metal eyelash curler for this rose gold alternative that will add a touch of luxury to your vanity set. Plus, it comes with three replacement pads to keep your eyelashes curled for many months to come.
Brew Tea In Style With This Rose Gold Kettle
Brentwood 1.8L Cordless Glass Electric Kettle with Tea Infuser, Rose Gold
$25.58
Consider this gorgeous (and affordable!) rose gold kettle a statement piece for your kitchen. It even has a custom tea strainer so you can boil water and brew your favorite herbal drinks all at once!
Clear Our Your Pores Using This Skincare Tool
LUXE Studio Rose Gold Collection Skincare Tool, 4 Pack
$4.97
If you're not on board the pimple-popping train, clearing out your blackheads can be a serious chore. This rose gold colored blackhead tool makes things a bit more inviting.
Keep Your Eyebrows At Their Prime With The Ultimate Rose Gold Brow Kit
Tweezerman Rose Gold Mini Slant Tweezer and 10X Mirror
$25
Get up close and personal with your eyebrows using this convenient magnifying mirror and tweezer set by Tweezerman. Its rose gold frame adheres to your medicine cabinet mirror for everyday convenience.
Say Goodbye To Low Battery With This External Battery Pack
iPhone 7 External Battery Backup Case Charger Power Bank 3800mAh Rose Gold
$23.99
Encase your phone in rose gold while restoring your battery on the go with this convenient external battery pack.
Incorporate Rose Gold Into Your Skincare Routine With These Hydrogel Eye Patches
Masqueology Rose Gold Hydrogel Mask
$2.50
Don't be fooled — there are plenty of ways to incorporate rose gold products into your skincare routine, like with these rose gold hydrogel eye patches. They are infused with gold, collagen, and rose extracts to help plump and soothe the skin.
Brighten Up Your Workplace With A Rose Gold Terrarium
Mindful Design Geometric Diamond Desktop Garden Planter Terrarium (Rose Gold
$24.99
This beautiful rose gold terrarium is a perfect home for succulents. Place it next to your computer to brighten up your workspace or hang it near your window.
Stay Hydrated With A Reusable Rose Gold Water Bottle
BUILT Perfect Seal 25 Oz Rose Gold Double Wall Stainless Steel Bottle
$14.82
Never be further than an arm's length from hydration with this rose gold reusable bottle — it's so cute you'll want to take it everywhere.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.