Embrace Your Rose Gold Obsession With These Unexpected Walmart.com Finds

Whether it be a piece of jewelry, a shade of eyeshadow, your latest hair color, or even your iPhone, rose gold has taken over. Nowadays, you can get almost anything — from jewelry like stacking rings and chains, to kitchenware like cutlery and tumblers, and even beauty tools like eyelash curlers and blackhead removers (seriously, read on) — in the coveted rose gold shade. Even the most monotonous of items become that much more glamorous in rose gold. How can we resist?

Even though rose gold might sound expensive — and it definitely can be — it doesn't always require spending a chunk of your paycheck just get your hands on. Believe it or not, Walmart.com has plenty of rose gold pieces from all departments that look a lot more expensive than they really are. Discover all of the best rose gold pieces available on Walmart.com — from home decor and electronics to beauty and lifestyle — below!

Keep Warm This Winter With A Rose Gold Insulated Tumbler

Built Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, 20 Oz $7.95 Walmart.com As winter approaches, it's the perfect time to start shopping for a new insulated tumbler so you can keep your favorite warm drinks in hand at all times. This rose gold tumbler is pretty enough to accessorize any outfit and will keep your warm drinks hot for up to 6 hours. Shop Now

Elevate Your Next Party With Rose Gold Silverware

Keep Your Eyelashes Full And Curled With This Rose Gold Eyelash Curler

Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler $14.99 Walmart Ditch your regular metal eyelash curler for this rose gold alternative that will add a touch of luxury to your vanity set. Plus, it comes with three replacement pads to keep your eyelashes curled for many months to come. Shop Now

Brew Tea In Style With This Rose Gold Kettle

Clear Our Your Pores Using This Skincare Tool

Keep Your Eyebrows At Their Prime With The Ultimate Rose Gold Brow Kit

Say Goodbye To Low Battery With This External Battery Pack

Incorporate Rose Gold Into Your Skincare Routine With These Hydrogel Eye Patches

Masqueology Rose Gold Hydrogel Mask $2.50 Walmart Don't be fooled — there are plenty of ways to incorporate rose gold products into your skincare routine, like with these rose gold hydrogel eye patches. They are infused with gold, collagen, and rose extracts to help plump and soothe the skin. Shop Now

Brighten Up Your Workplace With A Rose Gold Terrarium

Stay Hydrated With A Reusable Rose Gold Water Bottle

