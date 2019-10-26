Emilia Clarke Had A 'GoT' Birthday Reunion With Kit Harington & Jason Momoa — PHOTO

The Mother of Dragons spent her 33rd birthday party surrounded by the most important men in her life (sorry, Drogon). On Saturday, Oct. 26, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa and Kit Harington at her birthday bash, and she shared the Game of Thrones reunion with the world via Instagram. The men played her onscreen significant others on the HBO show (Momoa starred as Khal Drogo and Harington as Jon Snow), and while her character's romantic relationships ended tragically, her friendships with her costars are still going strong.

In the caption, Clarke cracked a joke about Momoa and Harington's legendary hair. "Reunions never looked this hairy," she wrote alongside the photo featuring her sandwiched between Daenerys' Game of Thrones exes. It must be noted that Harington's curly Jon Snow locks are looking shorter these days, but Momoa still has his Khal Drogo style after all of these years.

Clarke and Harington previously reunited at the Emmys in September where they shared a hug at one of the evening's after-parties. The Last Christmas star also joined Harington and his wife Rose Leslie for a vacation in India over the summer. In an April interview with Esquire, Harington discussed the bond he shares with Clarke thanks to Game of Thrones. "I think we're good mates because we, maybe more than anyone else, know what the other one's going through a bit," he said.

Momoa and Clarke are similarly close, even though the Khal Drogo actor only appeared in Season 1 and a single episode of the hit fantasy series' second season. The two regularly share their reunion photos on Instagram, and in July, Clarke attended Momoa's 40th birthday party. She posted a snap from the party along with the caption: "With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2 @prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you."

Clarke officially turned 33 on Oct. 23, and she's been celebrating her birthday during the press tour for her upcoming film, Last Christmas. Earlier in the week, she shared a video of 33 pains aux raisin that the movie's press team had waiting for her in Paris, and a photo of a mini birthday cake she had at Hôtel Costes. The festivities continued over the weekend as she reunited with Momoa and Harington, and spent the night ringing in her 33rd year with friends Lola Frears and David Mumeni. She topped it all off by meeting Camila Cabello at The Graham Norton Show.

Her Game of Thrones days may be over, but the off-screen friendships that Clarke forged during her time in Westeros live on.