Emilia Clarke has had no shortage of on-screen lovers, whether Jason Momoa and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones, Sam McClaflin in Me Before You, or Henry Golding in the upcoming film Last Christmas. While fans have stayed up to date on her characters' star-crossed romances, they've probably been curious as to who Emilia Clarke is dating in 2019. Despite some ill-fated cinematic pairings, Clarke’s off-screen love life is much more tranquil.

Currently, Clarke seems to be single. This past spring she walked the red carpets of the Time 100 Gala and the premiere of Game of Thrones' final season solo. Not that the Mother of Dragons needs a significant other to be fulfilled — her Instagram features a slew of posts promoting Last Christmas, girls' trips to India, selfies with friends, and a reunion with costar Jason Momoa. Clarke has remained typically low-key in the limelight, apart from her fourth Emmy nomination and talks of Game of Thrones reboots surrounding the Targaryen ancestry.

Though Clarke has generally remained mum about her love life, she's been linked to several celebrities over the past few years. Her reported significant others are all tied to the entertainment industry, from producers to costars.

Clarke Spent Almost A Year Dating Seth MacFarlane

MacFarlane, Family Guy’s creator, dated Clarke from Sept. 2012 to March 2013, according to E! News. In a 2016 cover interview with Glamour, Clarke discussed the pitfalls of dating in the public eye, while also acknowledging their relationship. She said, "Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy,' which I didn't react well to."

"That happened in New York when Seth and I were together," Clarke continued. "This guy started to give me advice: 'Can I get a selfie? And by the way…' Unh-unh, bro." The two reportedly split due to distance, a source told E! News, citing Clarke's European film schedule and MacFarlane's base in the States.

Clarke & Kit Harington Sparked Off-Screen Romance Rumors

Game of Thrones fans heavily shipped Clarke and Harington, who played lovers in Westeros, despite the fact that Daenerys was Jon’s aunt. The two actors even kissed for a Rolling Stones photoshoot in 2012, which Peggy Sirota documented on Instagram. Sirota captioned the photo, “The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see... I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there.”

Despite Clarke and Harington's undeniable chemistry, the costars have repeatedly confirmed that their relationship is purely platonic. The pair discussed their friendship to Elle, with Harington saying, ""I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humor. We became very fast friends quite quickly."

Plus, Harington recently celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with fellow GoT star Rose Leslie this past summer, showing that on-screen love can also transfer to private lives. Clarke is even close with Leslie, having told Entertainment Tonight, "We like to spread the love on our show. It's a beautiful thing. She's one of my best friends, so it's good."

She Most Recently Dated Charlie McDowell

Though the couple only confirmed their relationship through sly social media posts, Clarke was linked to director Charlie McDowell most recently. Just weeks before the pair were photographed kissing last fall, Clarke posted a shadow selfie to Instagram cuddled up to someone. McDowell posted the same photo, though it has since been deleted, according to Cosmopolitan.

If the pair's social media activity is any indication of their status, their breakup seems to be confirmed by McDowell unfollowing Clarke on Instagram. Clarke reportedly ended the relationship with McDowell due to work commitments, according to People. As of this past August, McDowell has moved on with actor Lily Collins, who recently made their romance Instagram official.

While the romance rumors may come and go, one thing is for sure: Clarke doesn't believe there's one true soulmate. In a 2017 cover interview with Elle, she said, "There is ‘the one’ for particular parts of your life—you change as you get older." She continued, "So when I was in my teens, there was ‘the one’ for my teens, for sure, and then, you know, there’s ‘the one’ for the next time of your life." Post-Game of Thrones, Clarke's next "one" is yet to be discovered.

The actor is still making waves, on and off the set, though. This weekend, she's vying for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, while her newest film Last Christmas premieres Nov. 8. And she can continue to do it all without someone on her arm.