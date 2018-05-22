Miss the royal wedding for a private screening of her own movie? The Mother of Dragons would never. On The Monday, May 21 episode of The Tonight Show, Emilia Clarke said she watched the royal wedding and skipped a Solo: A Star Wars Story screening. Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons can add yet another title to her name: Watcher of the Royal Wedding Even If It Means Ditching A Screening of Her Own Movie.

The Game of Thrones star told Jimmy Fallon that she accidentally scheduled a friends and family showing of the new Star Wars movie for Saturday, May 19. And that day, as anyone who has not been in hibernation since Nov. 27, 2017 knows, was the very same day Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex exchanged wedding vows. However, this oversight was no match for Clarke’s royal wedding fever. She told Fallon,

“I had a screening of the Star Wars movie that I'm in for my friends and family on the day and I didn't get my dates right, so I didn't realize, so I sort of thought no one would turn up, but then they did, so then they watched the movie and I watched the wedding.”

Wow. The royal wedding inspired people on the West Coast to wake up at an unruly hour on a Saturday, other people to camp outside of Windsor Castle, and at least one person to miss her very own Solo: A Star Wars screening.

Before you cry “Shame!” and question her devotion to the Star Wars franchise, bear in mind that she has attended multiple Solo showings. Clarke went to the Los Angeles premiere. She went to the Cannes screening. She has seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, and she will have plenty of other chances to watch Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’d be one thing if she called Ron Howard and was like, “Sorry, I'm never going to watch the movie because I have to, um… wash my hair,” but that couldn’t be further from the case. She opted out of one casual screening so she could watch the live broadcast of a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Clarke only had one chance to watch Harry and Meghan get married on live television. She was not going to miss that chance. Yes, she could’ve recorded the ceremony and watched it after the friends and family Solo screening wound down, but that’s not quite the same as experiencing the wedding while it happened. And though she was not one of the lucky A-listers who nabbed an invite to the Duke and Duchess's nuptials, she told Fallon that she was "there in spirit."

So, where did she watch Harry and Meghan's big day? Clarke did not get into those deets while she was on The Tonight Show, but she has mentioned them in the past. When The Hollywood Reporter asked her about her royal wedding plans at the Solo premiere on May 10, she revealed that her hometown of Berkshire was hosting a get-together. She said, “My village where I’m from is having a party. They’re having a wedding party. I just want to see the dress, do you know what I mean?”

Oh, we know what Clarke means. And with that, here is her nuanced and thoughtful and pitch-perfect Chewbacca impression.

Clarke plays a human named Qi’ra in the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, but it looks like she could’ve played a very convincing Wookiee, too.