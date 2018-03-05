We're so used to seeing her on stage scooping up awards, whether it's an Academy Award, a BAFTA, or a Golden Globe. But this year, Emma Stone attended the Oscars simply to present an award to her fellow actors. And, of course, to grace us all with her fashionable presence.

The actor is known for her incredible red carpet style, which we'll get to in a second. But she's also, more importantly, known for her pure, unadulterated talent. We've loved her since she came on the scene way back in 2010, with her starring role in Easy A. She's since been in a lot of our favorites, including The Amazing Spider-Man, The Help, Birdman, and of course La La Land, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

And yet, through all her success, Stone has remained all sorts of relatable. Whether she's on screen playing the role of Olive or Mia, or gripping an award whilst giving an acceptance speech, it always feels like you're watching someone you know. Not an otherworldly Hollywood star, but maybe someone who seems like she could be your best friend.

Perhaps that's why Stone scores great roles left and right? She's just so darn real. And the same is true when it comes to her style, too. Never one to put on pretenses, the actress can always be spotted at awards shows in something that suits her personality perfectly.

At the 2018 Oscars, Stone took a little bit of a departure from the usual, and wore a sleek pair of pants with a bright blazer, and sleek hair in a deep side part.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was such an interesting choice for the Oscars, which is usually chock full of flowing skirts and glittering gowns. But Stone certainly pulled it off.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look featured a bright pink satin bow, which was tied around a ruby red satin blazer. Her pants, which also appeared to be satin, completed the ultra sleek look.

Stone went minimalist with her jewelry, wearing nothing more than a black diamond ring and a pair of earrings. And did the same with her hair and makeup. Again, her hair was in a deep side part, which we've seen before on the actor. But this time it was straightened and extra polished, and seemed very fresh.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you thought the whole look seemed familiar, you would be right. The color scheme was similar to something Stone wore many years ago, at the 2014 Met Gala.

Remember this one? It was everyone's fave look at the time. Stone wore her hair in a pretty side braid. Her top was a pinky lilac shade, and the skirt a gorgeous bright pink.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone certainly knows which colors suit her best. Reds, pinks, fuchsias, and magentas are where it's at for the red head.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone has always been great at, well, looking great at the Oscars. Take her look from last year's Academy Awards, for example. To snag her first Oscar, Stone wore a cream colored custom Givenchy gown, which had gorgeous tassels at the bottom. And chic side swept hair. It was so old Hollywood, and yet she still looked like herself.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same year, she wore this pretty starred number from Valentino to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (Where she also won. Because of course she did.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2017 BAFTAs, she went a bit darker in Chanel. The look featured a deep V neckline and pants. And it was so cool.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As are outfits that look like something she could wear on the red carpet, and then out to lunch with her friends. Stone is always one to watch, since she's just so darn chic. But she's also incredibly relatable, confidently walking red carpet after red carpet in simple, chic looks that she pulls of effortlessly.