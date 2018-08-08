Younger is a show that’s hard to pin down — it’s one-part comedy, one-part drama, one-part social commentary, one part very irrational and unbelievable concept. But one thing it always is? Fair. From its inception, Younger has treated all of its characters with respect and dignity no matter what they do, and on the August 7 episode, Enzo’s porn career on Younger was treated like no big deal at all, which is not something television is always good at doing.

It’s been lovely to watch Diana Trout meet a man who wants to rise to her level — the other men she’s been with over the seasons (there have been few) have never really just wanted her to be her. Enter Enzo, the plumber she had a fling with a few seasons back. Enzo is moving out of his Ma’s house for her, he supports her, and he’s great in bed... minus one funny thing. He honks like a goose when he orgasms.

This isn’t an issue for Diana, who is happy to have a hot man she wants to sleep with. Who doesn’t make a weird face or sound during sex? Sex by its very definition is often awkward or ridiculous. But that sound is a huge identifier later on in the episode when it turns out that Enzo was in a pornographic movie decades ago (he's been honking like a goose since forever, you know).

TV Land

Sex-positive PR maven Lauren, a self-described “porn connoisseur,” is the one who shows Diana the video, and then... she makes it go away for her publisher friend (and possible future client). There’s no moralistic handwringing. There’s no huge dilemma about whether Diana should stay with Enzo because of some sexual quirk. Enzo chalks his film credits to a a dumb decision he made in his youth when he needed some money, and it rests. Sex work and porn careers come about for people for all sorts of reasons, and Enza had his. Being Younger, there is some humor to the situation, but the show doesn’t judge Enzo for his past nor Diana for not finding Enzo’s porn past to be a huge deal. It also doesn't judge her for not minding that very loud honking noise he makes, as it shouldn't. In the real world, everyone has quirks and kinks they enjoy or put up with. If anything, Younger sort of shrugged at it all. And it was refreshing when you consider how many television shows and movies find ways to sex shame people for no good reason (or as a plot point, and not often a sex positive one).

Sex is one of Lauren’s favorite topics of discussion, but it’s never presented in a tawdry way. The fact that Lauren has a near catalogue of porn film stuck in her head isn’t made fun of on Younger, either. That’s because adults like Lauren watch porn, even if they don’t talk about it for whatever reason. Lauren likes to talk about it, and she’s never shamed for it. Here, her extracurricular activities are a good thing, as they save Diana from embarrassment. Diana can forgive her man for doing porn 20 years ago, but it’s still better that the honking tape doesn’t see the light of day in 2018. In this case, what’s good for the goose is also very good for the gander.

TV Land

Lauren celebrates sexuality. Enzo shrugs his shoulders about a porno he made in this past when he needed money. Diana uses her power to save the tape from getting out, but she doesn’t judge her man for participating. And then all of these consenting adults go on with their lives, honking to their little heart's content. Because adult sexuality is totally up to the individual adult, and Younger knows there’s no need to belittle or shame someone — even a fictional character — for what happens in their bedroom.