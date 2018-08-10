Powder up your latex turtleneck, because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and gift to pop music Erika Girardi is hitting the road, and she and may be stopping in a city near you. As E! News reported earlier this week, Erika Jayne is going on tour. The Bravolebrity is set to perform at five different venues around the U.S. this fall. Tickets to the Pretty Mess Tour are available at the Fullscreen Live site.

The “Painkillr” singer told E! News,

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage this fall for the Pretty Mess tour! The best part of it all is finally getting to meet so many fans across the county. Get ready, my Pretties!”

Try as we might, we may never be fully ready for an Erika Jayne concert. We're talking about a setlist that will probably include bangers like “How Many F**cks?”, “Xxpen$ive,” “Painkillr,” "Pretty Mess," and “Cars.” We are talking about a stage show where Erika Jayne may jump into the splits and/or get carried around by her backup dancers. We are talking about the person who wears iconic bodysuits like this one on stage.

Heck, we are talking about the person whose “going out to dinner while vacationing with co-stars” wardrobe includes a fire engine red latex pussy bow blouse. We are talking about the person who has a pet octopus in her mansion. We are talking about the person who rented out a $50,000-a-week pad in Greece when she performed at XLSIOR Mykonos. No one brings it quite like Erika Jayne does, and the Pretty Mess Tour will probably be overwhelming in the best way. How could one possibly prepare for such a presumably life-altering experience?

Erika Jayne’s Pretty Mess Tour will kick things off on Sept. 28 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. On her second stop, Erika Jayne will perform at the Granada Theater in Dallas on Oct. 5. On Oct. 7, she will take City Nights in San Francisco. And then, she will head to Los Angeles to play the Globe Theater on Oct. 14. And for her final stop, she will play Lincoln Hall in Chicago on Oct. 21.

So, how many bucks do you give to go to an Erika Jayne concert? As of Friday, Aug. 10, general admission tickets are still available and go for $40. There is also a ticket plus meet and greet option that costs $80, as well as a “Diamond VIP Experience” that will set you back $250. It's Xxpen$ive to be Diamond VIP, a Pretty Mess Tour experience this good doesn't come for free.

Erika Jayne is having quite a 2018. Her memoir, Pretty Mess, made the New York Times Bestseller list. She put out yet another infectious dance pop jam titled, “Cars.” She partnered up with ShoeDazzle. And she is going on tour. Oh, and have you heard about the Pretty Mess Tour? Has that news crossed your path yet? Hm? Hm?

Erika Jayne is haute couture, on a U.S. tour from Jersey City to Chicago.