While it might be easy to keep up with the Kardashian children on social media, you may want to reacquaint yourself with the cuties by watching the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Labor Day marathon. You can thank E! for hosting a "Literally Labor Day" marathon on you guessed it — Labor Day. For those who want to rewatch some of the kids' births and other parenting-themed episodes, then this marathon is for you.

All of the goodness happens on Monday, Sept. 2 at 6 a.m. EST and concludes 12 hours later at 6 p.m. EST. According to E!, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's kids will be honored. Even though not all of the births were filmed for the reality series, that doesn't mean some of the children will be excluded. It appears Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Dream Kardashian will all be highlighted in some capacity.

This sounds like the perfect way for fans to relive the Kardashians' more memorable moments and when they welcomed new additions to the family. The Kardashians are typically extremely open with their lives, including with their pregnancy journeys like when Kim chose the surrogacy route and Khloé explored her own fertility.

They also never hold back when it comes to their children, including when they share photos and videos on social media. As you can see below, Khloé posted a photo with True and North on Aug. 29 that she captioned, "My best friends!"

It's no secret that the KUWTK stars are super close. Family means the world to them. Khloé couldn't wait to move back home to Los Angeles after living in Cleveland for some time around True's birth. She shared on her app in July 2018 (via Entertainment Tonight), "I'm over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there's nothing like enjoying your own home." She also said, "I'm most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!"

In June 2018, Kim opened up to Access about Khloé and True's return home. She was ecstatic to have them back on the west coast. "It's very good to have Khloé back," she said. "I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."

Family is everything to them. A "Literally Labor Day" marathon is a great way to celebrate the Kardashians and their babies. Oh, and don't forget that the new season of KUWTK (Season 17!), premieres on Sept. 8 on E! There's no doubt more family memories will be captured and who knows, maybe even more labors.