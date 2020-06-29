Evan Bass may have clashed with Chad Johnson, ripped his shirt, and left JoJo's Bachelorette season without a rose, but he went on to have one of the most successful Bachelor Nation romances ever. Evan met Carly Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and they've been together ever since, with a lot of happy relationship updates to share a long the way.

One year after connecting on Paradise, Carly and Evan got married on Season 4 of the show. Shortly afterwards, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Carly gave birth to their daughter Isabella Evelyn in August 2018, and almost two years later, they had a son, Charlie Wolfe, who was born in November 2019.

While pregnant with Charlie, Carly told Entertainment Tonight that she and Evan were done having kids. "Pregnancy is really hard," Carly said. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick." In March 2020, Carly told her Instagram followers that Evan would be getting a vasectomy to make sure they didn't have any surprises.

However, People magazine reported that on a June episode of her podcast Mommies Tell All, Carly revealed that the procedure hadn't happened yet. "The other day, when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby," Carly said. "I don't think that we should because I'm tired."

Evan agreed that he didn't think their relationship would fare well with another child added to the mix. "We would make it for a little while longer, but they would probably lead to different paths," he said. Evan already has three sons from a previous relationship, which means they co-parent five kids, not two. They're still happy as ever, but they definitely have their hands full.