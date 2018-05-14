The wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has only been six months, but once it occurs on May 19, there will be a gaping hole in your life where royal wedding hype once lived. But you still have days to fuel your excitement and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding TV specials leading up to the big day prove that television programming has got your back. So if you've already consumed every tidbit about the royal wedding, analyzed all of Harry and Markle's public interactions, and planned your early morning viewing party for Saturday, then now is the time to sit back, relax, and watch every TV special before the royal wedding.

Lifetime premiered the movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and the special Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels the Sunday before the wedding. The channel will be reairing those two specials all week long, so you can watch Lifetime's take on their love story as many times as you can handle. And it's no coincidence that on the Friday night before the wedding, you can find wedding- and princess-themed movies like Bride Wars and Enchanted (on E!) and The Princess Diaries (on Nickelodeon). But if you're searching for actual footage and interviews with royal experts, the below TV specials will give you last-minute insights on Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. So spend the last few days (!) before the royal wedding by watching all these specials to make the most of this historical event.

All times listed are ET. Please check your local listings, since TV schedules may vary based on location.

'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance: Special Edition' Lifetime Even if you already watched the premiere of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, there's a "special edition" of the Lifetime movie that includes behind-the-scenes footage with stars Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley. May 14 at 8 p.m. and May 15 at 1 a.m., Lifetime

'Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle' Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This documentary focuses on Markle and the Americans who married royalty before her (like Grace Kelly) and it originally aired on May 13. But if you missed it because you were busy watching Lifetime's A Royal Romance that night, then the Smithsonian Channel has got your covered with plenty of reairs. May 14 at 10 p.m., May 15 at 1 p.m., May 16 at 10 a.m., May 17 at 4 a.m. and 4 p.m., and May 18 at 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

'Royal Wedding Watch' Stephanie Berger/PBS Meredith Vieira (representing the Americans) and Matt Baker (representing the Brits) host a five-night royal wedding extravaganza for PBS. Each episode dives into a different aspect of the wedding, including the history and traditions that have influenced Prince Harry and Markle's big day. May 14-17 at 10 p.m. and May 18 at 10:30 p.m., PBS

'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life & Legacy' Tim Graham/Getty Images/courtesy of HBO Although this 2017 HBO documentary isn't technically about the royal wedding, it does feature exclusive interviews with Prince Harry and Prince William about their beloved mother. May 15 at 8:20 a.m. and May 19 at 3:50 a.m., HBO

'Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings' Warren Little/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This documentary looks at how other recent royal events have led to Prince Harry's wedding. Plus, the title seems to be a reference to Four Weddings And A Funeral, so that's reason enough to watch. May 15 at 7 p.m. and May 18 at 10 p.m., National Geographic Channel

'Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance' Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As one would expect, BBC America is making the most of America's fascination with the British royals through days of royal wedding-themed programming. It kicks off with this special that focuses on the progressive couple. Throughout the week, there are also specials about Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton's growing family, and Prince Harry's military service. May 15 at 10 p.m., May 16 at 4 a.m., and May 18 at 9 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., BBC America

'Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan' Colin Hutton/NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of TODAY head to London in this special to give viewers a sneak peak of some of the royal wedding details that the world will see on May 19. May 16 at 10 p.m., NBC

'Prince Harry: Wild No More' Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TLC has three specials on Royal Wedding Eve and it begins with a show about Prince Harry's partying past and how he has come to settle down with Markle. May 18 at 8 p.m., TLC

'Meghan Markle: A Royal Love Story' Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The next special will exclusively be about Markle with interviews from stylists, royal experts, and her friends as they discuss her childhood and acting career. May 18 at 9 p.m., TLC

'Secrets Of The Royal Wedding' Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The final TLC special of the night gives you an inside look at the actual wedding day, which at that time will only be a mere few hours away. May 18 at 10 p.m., TLC