When Coleen Rooney publicly accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her to the press back in October, she sent the internet into a tailspin. Via a bombshell social media statement, Rooney, 33, ignited the now infamous "WAGatha Christie" debate with four simple words and a supersized ellipsis: "It's ..........Rebekah Vardy's account." Despite the media furore, Vardy has vehemently denied all accusations — and now we've learned that the Rooney vs Vardy feud may be brought to court.

The Sun has reported that the two women and their legal teams attempted to sort the issue out via a Zoom arbitration meeting, but things ended in "deadlock."

With no resolution, the case may now potentially be taken to London's High Court.

Per The Sun, "it is believed that the case could now 'drag on for months' and result in six-figure legal fees after the failure of the clear-the-air summit."

The Sun's sources reveal that Rooney and Vardy are "still poles apart". They added: "So a civil case in the High Court now seems inevitable and this will cost a lot of money and bring a lot of fresh attention and headlines."

Vardy, 38, previously threatened to sue Coleen for libel, and Coleen threatened to counter-sue for breach of privacy, reports the Daily Mirror.

The scandal now widely known as "WAGatha Christie" was first brought to the fore after Rooney claimed to have set a trap to discover who was leaking the private information she shared among friends and family on a closed Instagram account.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion,” she wrote in 2019.

Rooney said she had planted fake stories about her life via a private Instagram account where only one person could see. She then claimed that person was Rebakah Vardy.

The bombshell caused Vardy, seven months pregnant at the time, to receive extensive backlash via social media.

In response to Rooney's claims, she wrote at time time: "I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?” She added: "I liked you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this."

The mum of five later revealed she was taken to hospital three times while pregnant as she suffered anxiety attacks over the spat, reports The Sun.

Both women are now being given a “cooling off” period before their legal battle reaches the next stage, says The Sun.