A massive crowd turned out at the Families Belong Together march in Washington, D.C. and at sister marches around the country on Saturday. From the thousands of people who showed up, there were some truly powerful protest signs at the Families Belong Together marches around the country.

The Washington, D.C. march began at Lafayette Square, next to the White House. (President Donald Trump is at his golf club in New Jersey.) More than 700 cities around the country hosted sister marches on Saturday.

The march came about as a result of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy. The policy prosecuted every illegal entry into the United States as a criminal offense, which meant parents were sent into the criminal justice system and separated from their children, who went into the custody of government. After mass outcry, Trump signed an executive order to end the practice and detain families together.

The executive order detains families together indefinitely, which organizers of the march don't see as an improvement. "At the end of the day what was announced today doesn't actually solve the problem, in a bunch of ways," Karthik Ganapathy, spokesperson for the Families Belong Together March and MoveOn, a group helping to organize the protest told Vox. "In terms of the kids who’ve already been separated, in terms of clarity on whether or not they'll ever do this again ... and lastly, on this question of indefinite detention — and in some ways that's even worse."

In addition to the news of family detention, there's been little guidance on the 2,000-plus children who were separated from their parents as a result of the zero-tolerance policy. There are numerous hurdles for reuniting children who are currently living in government-run facilities.

In protest of Trump's immigration policies, people across the country came out in droves for the Families Belong Together marches. These are some of the best signs they brought.

The four-year-old protester painted the sign herself, according to Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson. The young protesters came with her mother.

The sign featuring Holocaust victim Anne Frank riffed on the quote from Protestant pastor and Nazi opponent Martin Niemöller which began, "First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a socialist."

One protester at the Atlanta sister march was carrying a dog cage with baby dolls inside it to represent the images of children being kept in large cages at government facilities after being separated from their families.

Their sign said "Stop Confusing Xenophobia With Patriotism" and "End the Policy Now!"

Valenti's sign calls for "No Civility Without Family Unity" in response to a week of calls for civility after Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia.

Attendees were asked to wear white as a show of solidarity.

First Lady Melania Trump caused a ruckus when she visited a detention center in McAllen, Texas, wearing a Zara jacket with "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on the back. The girl's jacket states, "I Really Do Care, Do U?"

One nine-year-old girl's sign riffed on President Trump's emotional outbursts. Her sign read, "I'm 9, Trump Is 72, Guess Which One of Us Throws Tantrums?"

In a photo of the sister march in New York City, going over the Brooklyn Bridge, demonstrators were holding signs stating, "Set Captive Free" and "No Child in A Cage" and "No Child Should Be Left In A Cage."