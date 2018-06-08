Following the shocking news of his death on Friday, June 8, fans are sharing messages of love for Anthony Bourdain on his last Instagram post. The esteemed chef, author, and television personality reportedly died by suicide, according to CNN. The 61-year-old was reportedly on location filming an episode of his series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. His passing sent shockwaves around the world, as his many adoring fans began to comment on the devastating news on social media.

Bourdain's last Instagram photo, which was posted on June 4, features a plate of food along with the caption, "Light lunch." He topped off the message with the hashtag, #Alsace, the name of the French locale where he was working at the time. The outpouring of love for Bourdain and his work extended far and wide as legions of followers began commenting under his final post.

One fan wrote, "Thank you for taking us to places we have never been and showing us the beauty of uncomplicated local cuisine. You always shined a light on the hardworking folks in each city and town you visited. Love to your daughter and Asia. RIP." (Bourdain has a young daughter, and was dating actor Asia Argento at the time of his death.)

Another shared, "Anthony taught me/us many things about cultural food around the world. He taught me/us to explore and not to be afraid of trying new things. May he Rest In Peace."

Further proving just how much of an inspiration Bourdain was, someone shared: "I based my travels on your show. Inspired me to travel like a local! Always dreamt of meeting you and maybe one day having my own travel show because of you. May you Rest In Peace, travel rockstar."

This commenter referred to Bourdain as heroic, writing: "You were one of my earliest heroes growing up in America. Thank you for all the work you've done these past few years. From the books you have written to the shows you've produced, I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Rest In Peace Anthony"

Sharing extreme gratitude for Bourdain's work, someone wrote, "Thank you for helping so many tell stories that we probably never would have heard without you. May you rest in peace. I will miss you."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another fan was terribly saddened by the news, commenting, "I'm in complete shock and absolutely heartbroken. RIP to such an amazingly talented human. You will be missed." Meanwhile, this Instagram user shared exactly how much Bourdain meant to them, writing:

"Anthony, it’s because of you I had NO RESERVATIONS to learning about people, and certainly towards venturing into PARTS UNKNOWN. You provided the lens that put focus into our understanding of each culture in the world. I’m crying because you were brash, unapologetic, poetic, endearing, but most importantly, you were a global citizen. Thank you Anthony, thank you thank you so much, you ARE an inspiration beyond comprehension in my life and so many others. You made us fall in love with the world."

Several celebrities and colleagues of Bourdain's also took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

In 2013, Bourdain joined CNN and began hosting Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on the network. CNN shared a statement confirming his death while expressing condolences for his family which, in part, read:

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Fans and celebrities alike are all mourning his loss. As people continue to take to social media to remember the celebrity chef, one thing is clear: Bourdain was loved, and he will be missed.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.