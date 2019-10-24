Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale Gives You 20% Off Site Wide

You may carefully watch the internet for signs of the next Sephora VIB or Ulta 21 Days of Beauty events, but don't sleep on brand sales. Individual companies host sales of their own, and right now, Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale is giving customers major savings site wide.

Rihanna's eponymous brand — Fenty is her last name, in case you didn't know — has sky rocketed in success since its 2017 launch. Fenty Beauty has continued to expand its offerings far beyond its original complexion and lip goods. Now, when you shop Fenty Beauty, you'll find everything from eyeshadow palettes to makeup brushes to eyeliner. Currently, all of it is on sale for 20% off at the brand's website.

According to a post from TrendMood Deals, the sales side of popular beauty news Instagram account TrendMood, Rihanna's brand will host its Friends & Family Sale until midnight PT on Oct. 24. If you want to pick up a new bottle of Pro Filt'r Foundation or test out her new liquid Diamond Bomb Highlighter, you'll need to act fast.

When you're shopping, add the items you'd like to purchase to your card, and at checkout, add code VIP20 to receive the 20% discount on your entire order.

While Fenty Beauty may have been Rihanna's first foray into entrepreneurship outside of music, she has certainly wasted no time at all building her beauty and fashion empire.

Less than a year after Fenty Beauty launched in Sept. 2017, the "Love On The Brain" singer moved into fashion with her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The size inclusive range of everything from undergarment basics to lingerie to sleepwear hasn't just been a hit with fans. The line has become nearly synonymous with diverse representations of bodies in an industry often cited as resistant to change.

This year, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show streamed live on Amazon Prime, and the praises rolled in. According to Harper's Bazaar, the internet was alight with compliments for the inclusivity of the show, and it wasn't just the beauty mogul and fashion star's fans who loved it. From Women's Wear Daily to Fashionista, outlets were also quick to praise the show.

Still, with all her praise and success, Rihanna is giving back to the Navy. This time, it just happens to be with a sale and not a new brand.